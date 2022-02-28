Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Reliance Steel Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

How much a stock's price changes over time is important for most investors, since price performance can both impact your investment portfolio and help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

FOMO, or the fear of missing out, also plays a role in investing, particularly with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Reliance Steel (RS) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to RS for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Reliance Steel's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Reliance Steel's main business drivers.

Los Angeles, CA-based Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. is a leading metals service center company engaged in value-added materials management and metals processing services. It also distributes over 100,000 metal products to more than 125,000 customers across a vast spectrum of industries. Reliance Steel is the biggest North American metals service center company based on revenues with more than 300 locations.



Reliance Steel recorded net sales of $14,093.3 million in 2021. Its major products are carbon steel (60% of 2021 sales), aluminum (15%), stainless steel (16%) and alloy (4%).



Reliance has 200 processing and distribution centers spread across 39 states in the United States and in foreign countries such as Belgium, Canada, China, Malaysia, Mexico, Singapore, South Korea and the United Kingdom. Although the company has a diverse geographic presence, the southeastern region of the United States generates majority of its sales.



Reliance Steel provides metals processing services such as cutting-to-length, blanking, slitting, burning, plasma burning, and precision plate sawing, sawing, and shearing, among others, all to customer specifications. These services save time and labor and reduce overall manufacturing costs for the customer.



The company improves its operating results through strategic acquisitions and the expansion of its existing operations. It has made 59 acquisitions since its 1994 Initial public offering (IPO).



The company, in March 2018, completed its purchase of all of the issued and outstanding capital stock of DuBose National Energy Services, Inc. (DuBose Energy) and its affiliate, DuBose National Energy Fasteners & Machined Parts, Inc. (DuBose Fasteners) for an undisclosed price. DuBose Energy and DuBose Fasteners specialize in fabrication, supply and distribution of metal and metal products to the nuclear industry including utilities, component manufacturers and contractors.



Moreover, Reliance Steel, in November 2018, completed the purchase of all of the membership interests of All Metals Holding, LLC, including its operating subsidiaries, All Metals Processing & Logistics, Inc. (“AMPL”) and All Metals Transportation and Logistics, Inc. (“AMTL”). AMPL specializes in toll processing for automotive, construction, appliance and other diverse-end markets.

Bottom Line

Putting together a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of research, patience, and a little bit of risk. For Reliance Steel, if you bought shares a decade ago, you're likely feeling really good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in February 2012 would be worth $3,352.59, or a 235.26% gain, as of February 28, 2022. Investors should keep in mind that this return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

The S&P 500 rose 221.05% and the price of gold increased 7.47% over the same time frame in comparison.

Analysts are anticipating more upside for RS.

Reliance Steel’s adjusted earnings and sales for the fourth quarter topped the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company is seeing a strong rebound in non-residential construction, its largest market. Demand in this market is expected to remain strong in 2022 on healthy bidding activities. It is also witnessing steady demand in automotive and a recovery in commercial aerospace and energy. It is expected to gain from robust demand in the majority of its end markets in 2022. The company also remains focused on enhancing its operating results through the acquisition of high-margin businesses. Investments in new processing capabilities will also improve the service offerings to its customers. The company also remains committed to offering incremental returns to its shareholders leveraging strong cash flows.

