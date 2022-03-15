Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Quidel Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. This factor can impact your investment portfolio as well as help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

The fear of missing out, or FOMO, also plays a factor in investing, especially with particular tech giants, as well as popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Quidel (QDEL) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to QDEL for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Quidel's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Quidel's main business drivers.

San Diego, CA-based Quidel Corporation is a key player in the development, manufacturing and marketing of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. These solutions are separated into four product categories. The company sells its products directly to end users and distributors, in each case, for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent-care clinics, leading universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers. Quidel operates in one business segment that develops, manufactures and markets its four product categories.

Product Categories

Rapid Immunoassay (70.5% of aggregate revenues in FY 2021, up 4.6% from FY 2020): This category includes the Sofia (launched in 2011) and Sofia 2 Analyzers (launched in 2017), QuickVue, InflammaDry and AdenoPlus. Sofia is the brand name for Quidel’s fluorescent immunoassay (FIA) systems. In 2021, Quidel got an amended Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the FDA allowing it to market Sofia Q. QuickVue is the brand name for Quidel’s rapid, visually-read, lateral-flow immunoassay products.

Cardiometabolic Immunoassay (15.1%, up 5.3%): This category includes the Triage MeterPro, a portable testing platform that runs a comprehensive menu of tests, enabling physicians to promote improved health outcomes via the rapid diagnosis of critical diseases and health conditions, as well as the detection of certain drugs of abuse. Triage cardiovascular rapid tests include immunoassays for B-type Natriuretic Peptide (BNP), creatine kinase-MB (CK-MB), among others.

Molecular Diagnostic Solutions (11.8%, down 10.1%): This category includes the Lyra, Solana and Savanna systems. Lyra Molecular Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) assays provide important benefits to the customer.

Specialized Diagnostic Solutions (2.6%, down 12%): This category includes Virology and Specialty Products. Virology product category includes the FDA-cleared bioassay, Thyretain. Under Specialty Products, Quidel provides a variety of biomarkers for bone health and produces both clinical and research products for the assessment of osteoporosis and the evaluation of bone resorption/formation are available.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio requires research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Quidel ten years ago, you're likely feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in March 2012 would be worth $6,334.78, or a 533.48% gain, as of March 15, 2022, according to our calculations. Investors should note that this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

The S&P 500 rose 199.30% and the price of gold increased 13.17% over the same time frame in comparison.

Analysts are anticipating more upside for QDEL.

Quidel exited fourth-quarter 2021 with better-than-expected results. Strong Specialized Diagnostic Solutions revenues are impressive. Strong product sales are encouraging. A solid Diagnostics suite and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) products’ potential are promising. Product launches by Quidel raise our optimism. A strong balance sheet is an added plus. Over the past six months, Quidel has outperformed its industry. Yet, dismal year-over-year top- and bottom-line results and lower revenues across majority of its product groups are concerning. Contraction of both margins does not bode well. The company not providing any outlook raises apprehensions. Quidel’s operation in a stiff competitive space and its overdependence on diagnostic tests are worrying. Uncertainties from third-party reimbursement policies persists.

