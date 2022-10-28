Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Quanta Services Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

How much a stock's price changes over time is a significant driver for most investors. Not only can price performance impact your portfolio, but it can help you compare investment results across sectors and industries as well.

Another factor that can influence investors is FOMO, or the fear of missing out, especially with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Quanta Services (PWR) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to PWR for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Quanta Services' Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Quanta Services' main business drivers.

Quanta is a leading national provider of specialty contracting services, and one of the largest contractors serving the transmission and distribution sector of the North American electric utility industry. Quanta has operations in the United States, Canada, Australia and other selected international markets.

Starting from fourth-quarter 2021, Quanta reports results under three reportable segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions, and Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions.

The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment (accounting for 58.7% of 2021 revenues) provides network solutions to customers in the electric power industry. Services performed include design, installation, upgrade, repair and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution networks, and sub-station facilities; emergency restoration services; installation of “smart grid” technology on electric power networks; and communications infrastructure services.

The Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment (14.1%) provides solutions to customers involved in the transportation of natural gas, oil and other pipeline products. Services include design, installation, repair and maintenance of oil and gas transmission and distribution systems, and related trenching and directional boring services. Also, this segment provides pipeline protection services, high-pressure and critical-path turnaround services to the downstream and midstream energy markets.

Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions segment (27.2%) provides infrastructure solutions to clients involved in the renewable energy and/or related infrastructure. This segment provides services related to engineering, procurement, new construction, upgrade, and repair and maintenance of utility-scale wind, solar and hydropower generation facilities as well as battery storage facilities.

Bottom Line

While anyone can invest, building a lucrative investment portfolio takes research, patience, and a little bit of risk. If you had invested in Quanta Services ten years ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in October 2012 would be worth $5,943.22, or a gain of 494.32%, as of October 28, 2022, and this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

The S&P 500 rose 169.65% and the price of gold increased -6.79% over the same time frame in comparison.

Looking ahead, analysts are expecting more upside for PWR.

Quanta's shares have outperformed the industry this year. It has been witnessing notable revenue growth in each segment. It witnessed a solid total backlog of $19.85 billion in the second quarter. The company remains uniquely positioned to capitalize on megatrends and opportunities to lead the energy transition and enable technological development, with initiatives such as electric vehicle charging infrastructure and undergrounding of electrical infrastructure gaining momentum. More demand for infrastructure solutions that help support customers' energy-transition initiatives and modernization will continue to provide multi-year growth opportunities for Quanta. However, supply-chain woes, regulatory challenges and project delays are potential headwinds. Over the past four weeks, shares have rallied 9.64%, and there have been 1 higher earnings estimate revisions in the past two months for fiscal 2022 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.



FREE Report: The Metaverse is Exploding! Don’t You Want to Cash In?

Rising gas prices. The war in Ukraine. America's recession. Inflation. It's no wonder why the metaverse is so popular and growing every day. Becoming Spider Man and fighting Darth Vader is infinitely more appealing than spending over $5 per gallon at the pump. And that appeal is why the metaverse can provide such massive gains for investors. But do you know where to look? Do you know which metaverse stocks to buy and which to avoid? In a new FREE report from Zacks' leading stock specialist, we reveal how you could profit from the internet’s next evolution. Even though the popularity of the metaverse is spreading like wildfire, investors like you can still get in on the ground floor and cash in. Don't miss your chance to get your piece of this innovative $30 trillion opportunity - FREE.>>Yes, I want to know the top metaverse stocks for 2022>>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.