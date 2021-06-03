Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Microchip Technology Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

How much a stock's price changes over time is a significant driver for most investors. Not only can price performance impact your portfolio, but it can help you compare investment results across sectors and industries as well.

FOMO, or the fear of missing out, also plays a role in investing, particularly with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Microchip Technology (MCHP) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to MCHP for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Microchip Technology's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Microchip Technology's main business drivers.

Chandler, AZ-based, Microchip Technology Inc. develops and manufactures microcontrollers, memory and analog and interface products for embedded control systems, which are small, low-power computers designed to perform specific tasks.



Microchip reported total revenues of $5.438 billion in fiscal 2021.



Beginning from calendar year 2021, the company reports FPGA revenues combined with its licensing, memory and other or LMO segment revenues under a new revenue category referred to as “other.” The company has now three major product lines:



Microcontrollers (54.4% of fiscal 2021 revenues): This product portfolio comprises 8-bit, 16-bit and 32-bit PIC microcontrollers and 16-bit dsPIC digital signal controllers. Microchip's expanding product portfolio driven by new microcontrollers’ roll outs aids it in expanding customer base and sustain its leading position in the market.



Analog (28%): These products consist of several families with approximately 800 power management, linear, mixed-signal, thermal management, RF Linear drivers, safety and security, and interface products. The line of mixed-signal products primarily includes data converters that convert data from analog to digital or vice versa.



Other (17.6%): The product line now comprises revenues from FPGA and LMO segments. LMO segment constitutes a combination of license fees and royalties related to SuperFlash technology, and fees for engineering services. Microchip licenses its SuperFlash technology to foundries, integrated device manufacturers and design partners across the world.



FPGA product line was primarily acquired as part of Microsemi acquisition.



In fiscal 2021, Americas, Europe and Asia contributed 25.5%, 19.2% and 55.3%, respectively to net sales.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of a few things: research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Microchip Technology a decade ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in June 2011 would be worth $4,055.56, or a gain of 305.56%, as of June 3, 2021, according to our calculations. This return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

Compare this to the S&P 500's rally of 220.51% and gold's return of 19.01% over the same time frame.

Analysts are forecasting more upside for MCHP too.

Microchip’s Q4 results reflected consistent strength in its analog and microcontroller businesses. The company is likely to gain from dominance of its 8, 16 and 32-bit microcontrollers. Strategic acquisitions like Microsemi and Atmel have expanded the product portfolio, which augurs well for the longer haul. The company is also benefiting from recovery in demand across industrial, automotive and consumer end-markets, on reopening of economies and easing shelter-in-place guidelines, globally. Nevertheless, sluggish enterprise spending and supply-chain disruptions owing to coronavirus crisis are headwinds, at least in the near term. Significant debt burden along with increasing expenses on product development and susceptibility to forex headwinds are concerns. Shares of Microchip have underperformed the industry in the year-to-date period.

