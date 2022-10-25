Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Marriott International Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

How much a stock's price changes over time is a significant driver for most investors. Not only can price performance impact your portfolio, but it can help you compare investment results across sectors and industries as well.

The fear of missing out, or FOMO, also plays a factor in investing, especially with particular tech giants, as well as popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Marriott International (MAR) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to MAR for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Marriott International's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Marriott International's main business drivers.

Marriott International Inc. is a leading worldwide hospitality company focused on lodging management and franchising, after the spin-off of its timeshare business into a publicly-traded company in Nov 2011.



During second quarter 2022, the company added 97 new properties (16,917 rooms) to its worldwide lodging portfolio. However, 25 properties (or 3,661 rooms) exited the system during the quarter. At the end of second-quarter, Marriott's development pipeline totaled nearly 2,942 hotels, with approximately 495,000 rooms. Nearly 203,300 rooms were under construction.



As of Aug 2, 2022, the company operated, franchised and acted as a licensor of hotels as well as timeshare properties to more than 8,100 properties across 139 countries and territories under 30 brand names.

The company has grouped its brand portfolio into three groups:



Luxury: The company’s classic luxury hotel brands include JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, and St. Regis. Meanwhile, Marriott’s distinctive luxury hotel brands comprise W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, EDITION, and Bulgari.



Premium: The company’s classic premium hotel brands include Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Delta Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, and Marriott Vacation Club. Moreover, its distinctive premium hotel brands comprise Westin, Renaissance, Le Méridien, Autograph Collection, Gaylord Hotels, Tribute Portfolio and Design Hotels.



Select: The company’s classic select hotel brand include Courtyard, Residence Inn, Fairfield by Marriott, SpringHill Suites, Four Points, TownePlace Suites, and Protea Hotels. Meanwhile, Marriott’s distinctive select hotel brands comprise Aloft, AC Hotels by Marriott, Element, and Moxy.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of a few things: research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Marriott International a decade ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in October 2012 would be worth $4,253.02, or a 325.30% gain, as of October 25, 2022, according to our calculations. Investors should note that this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

In comparison, the S&P 500 gained 169.55% and the price of gold went up -7.45% over the same time frame.

Analysts are forecasting more upside for MAR too.

Shares of Marriott have outperformed the industry in the past year. The company is benefiting from its focus on expansion initiatives, digital innovation and the loyalty program. The company is gaining from the reopening of international borders and leniency in travel restrictions. Marriott is consistently trying to expand its worldwide presence and capitalize on the demand for hotels in the international markets. However, a resurgence in coronavirus cases in several parts of the world might hurt the company’s performance. Although RevPAR is improving sequentially, it is still below the pre-pandemic level. Earnings estimates for 2023 have declined in the past 30 days, depicting analysts concern regarding the stock growth potential.

The stock has jumped 13.77% over the past four weeks. Additionally, no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 3 higher, for fiscal 2022; the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Just Released: Zacks Unveils the Top 5 EV Stocks for 2022

For several months now, electric vehicles have been disrupting the $82 billion automotive industry. And that disruption is only getting bigger thanks to sky-high gas prices. Even titans in the financial industry including George Soros, Jeff Bezos, and Ray Dalio have invested in this unstoppable wave. You don't want to be sitting on your hands while EV stocks break out and climb to new highs. In a new free report, Zacks is revealing the top 5 EV stocks for investors. Next year, don't look back on today wishing you had taken advantage of this opportunity.>>Send me my free report revealing the top 5 EV stocks



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Marriott International, Inc. (MAR): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.