Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Kroger Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. Not only can it impact your investment portfolio, but it can also help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

Another factor that can influence investors is FOMO, or the fear of missing out, especially with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Kroger (KR) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to KR for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Kroger's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Kroger's main business drivers.

The Kroger Co., which operates in the thin-margin grocery industry, has been undergoing a complete makeover, not only with respect to products but also in terms of the way consumers prefer shopping grocery. The company is launching plant-based products as well as eyeing technological expansion. It acquired meal kit company Home Chef and partnered with British online grocery delivery firm Ocado that reinforces its position in the online ordering, automated fulfillment and home delivery space. It has also introduced grocery delivery service Kroger Ship and inked a deal with driverless car company Nuro.



This Cincinnati, Ohio-based company operates supermarkets under banners including Kroger, City Market, Dillons, Food 4 Less, Fred Meyer, Fry's, Harris Teeter, Jay C, King Soopers, Mariano's, Pick 'n Save, QFC, Ralphs and Smith's. Further, it also manufactures and processes certain food products that are sold in its supermarkets.



Kroger’s supermarket and multi-department stores operate under four formats combo stores (combination of food and drug stores), multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. The combo stores include natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, and pet centers, as well as offer perishables items such as fresh seafood and organic produce.



The multi-department stores offer a collection of general merchandise products such as apparel, home fashion and furnishings, electronics, automotive products, toys, and fine jewelry. The marketplace stores include full-service grocery and pharmacy departments and a general merchandise area that includes outdoor living products, electronics, home goods, and toys.



The combo stores, multi department stores, and marketplace stores also have fuel centers. The price impact warehouse offers grocery, health, and beauty care items.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio requires research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Kroger ten years ago, you're likely feeling pretty good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in September 2012 would be worth $4,383.63, or a gain of 338.36%, as of September 8, 2022, and this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

The S&P 500 rose 176.78% and the price of gold increased -5.05% over the same time frame in comparison.

Analysts are anticipating more upside for KR.

Shares of Kroger have risen and outpaced the industry in the past six months. The company has been undertaking efforts to strengthen position not only with respect to products but also in terms of the way consumers shop. It has been making investments to enhance product freshness and quality as well as expand digital capabilities. Kroger has been augmenting Our Brands portfolio by launching new products. Cumulatively, these helped post stellar first-quarter fiscal 2022 results, despite a tough operating environment. The company also registered growth in identical sales, without fuel. Better execution and sustained demand for food at home resulted in a stronger-than-anticipated quarter, prompting management to lift fiscal 2022 view. It now expects identical sales, without fuel, in the band of 2.5-3.5% and earnings per share between $3.85 and $3.95. The stock is up 6.48% over the past four weeks, and no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 3 higher, for fiscal 2022. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.



