Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Horizon Therapeutics Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Dublin, Ireland-based Horizon Therapeutics plc, previously known as Horizon Pharma plc, is a biopharmaceutical focused on making drugs in arthritis, pain, inflammatory and orphan diseases areas. Horizon Therapeutics (Horizon) was formed in September 2014, after Horizon, and Vidara acquired Ireland-based privately held specialty pharmaceutical company, Vidara Therapeutics International Ltd. through a reverse merger. On May 2, 2019, shareholders approved the change of the company’s name to Horizon Therapeutics. This move caters to the company’s long-term strategy to develop and commercialize innovative medicines addressing rare diseases, which currently have very few effective treatment options.

Horizon has been actively pursuing acquisitions to expand and diversify its portfolio. While the company acquired rights to Vimovo (November 2013) and Pennsaid 2% (October 2014) in the United States from AstraZeneca and Nuvo Research Inc. respectively, it acquired certain rights (in the United States, Canada, and Japan) to Actimmune through the September 2014 Vidara merger. Horizon acquired the global rights to Actimmune from Boehringer Ingelheim in June 2017. Ravicti and Buphenyl became part of company’s portfolio through the May 2015 Hyperion Therapeutics acquisition, and Migergot and Krystexxa (pegloticase injection) became part of the company’s portfolio through the January 2016 Crealta Holdings acquisition. In October 2016, Horizon acquired Raptor and added Procysbi and Quinsair to its portfolio.

In January 2020, the FDA granted approval to Tepezza (teprotumumab) as a treatment for patients with thyroid eye disease (TED).

The company generally reports its results under two operating segments —the Orphan and Rheumatology (now renamed as the Orphan segment), and the Inflammation segment.

Sales in 2020 came in at $2.2 billion, up 69.2% year over year. Sales from the Orphan segment came in at $1.8 billion. Sales from the Inflammation segment were $412.7 million.

A $1000 investment made in October 2011 would be worth $21,876.92, or a 2,087.69% gain, as of October 11, 2021, according to our calculations. Investors should note that this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

Compare this to the S&P 500's rally of 280.05% and gold's return of 1.31% over the same time frame.

Horizon got a boost with the nod of Tepezza for treating Thyroid Eye Diseasea (TED). The drug has witnessed a strong uptake. In second-quarter 2021, the drug saw a strong relaunch as well as continued growth after a temporary short-term disruption in the supply. Krystexxa too promises growth. Horizon is working on label expansion for several of its drugs, which is likely to further boost sales further upon potential approval. Strategic acquisitions, and other efforts the company has made to develop its pipeline, are impressive too. However, Horizon faces intense competition in its targeted markets for most of its marketed drugs, which is a concern. It is also facing adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has affected sales. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry year to date.

