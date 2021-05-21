Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Evercore Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. Not only can it impact your investment portfolio, but it can also help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

What if you'd invested in Evercore (EVR) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to EVR for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Evercore's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Evercore's main business drivers.

Headquartered in New York, Evercore Inc. is a premier global independent investment banking advisory firm. Founded in 1995, the company operates from its offices and affiliates in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

It operates through following two segments:

The Investment Banking segment (98% of net revenues in 2020) includes the advisory business through which Evercore provides advice to clients on M&As, divestitures, restructuring, capital markets and institutional equities services. The company also provides restructuring advice to companies in financial transition, as well as to creditors, shareholders and potential acquirers. In addition, the company provides its clients with capital markets advice, underwrites securities offerings, raises funds for financial sponsors and provides advisory services focused on secondary transactions for private funds interests, as well as on primary and secondary transactions for real estate oriented financial sponsors and private equity interests. The Investment Banking business also includes the Evercore ISI business through which the company offers macroeconomic, policy and fundamental equity research and agency-based equity securities trading for institutional investors.



The Investment Management segment (2%) includes wealth management business through which the company provides investment advisory, wealth management and fiduciary services for high net-worth individuals and associated entities. It also consists of institutional asset management business under which it manages financial assets for sophisticated institutional investors. This business included Evercore Casa de Bolsa, S.A. de C.V. ("ECB"), which was sold during 2020.

Bottom Line

Putting together a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of research, patience, and a little bit of risk. For Evercore, if you bought shares a decade ago, you're likely feeling really good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in May 2011 would be worth $4,126.76, or a 312.68% gain, as of May 21, 2021. Investors should keep in mind that this return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

In comparison, the S&P 500 gained 211.95% and the price of gold went up 19.30% over the same time frame.

Looking ahead, analysts are expecting more upside for EVR.

Shares of Evercore have outperformed the industry over the past three months. Also, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters. The first-quarter results reflected higher revenues and expenses. Evercore benefits from continued rise in investment banking revenues owing to initiatives to fortify the segment. Further, the company's steady capital deployment activities are impressive as it continues to enhance shareholders' value. However, escalating expenses on rising compensation costs and falling volatile institutional assets under management (AUM) trend strain the company's fees. Nevertheless, strong capital position keeps Evercore well poised to undertake opportunistic expansion and acquisitions. Evercore’s lower debt level is a tailwind.

