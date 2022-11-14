Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Danaher Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

How much a stock's price changes over time is important for most investors, since price performance can both impact your investment portfolio and help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

Another thing that can drive investing is the fear of missing out, or FOMO. This particularly applies to tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Danaher (DHR) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to DHR for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Danaher's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Danaher's main business drivers.

Danaher Corporation is a global conglomerate that designs, manufactures and markets diverse lines of professional, industrial, commercial and consumer products. It is headquartered in Washington, DC. The company’s segmental details are provided below:



Life Sciences (49.3% of revenues generated in third-quarter 2022) segment offers a broad range of research tools used to analyze a range of critical areas — including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells — to understand the causes of diseases, identify new therapies, and test new drugs and vaccines. Range of industries served includes biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial.



Diagnostics (34.9%) segment offers analytical instruments, reagents, consumables, software and services that are deployed in reference laboratories, hospitals, physicians' offices and other critical care settings. It helps to diagnose diseases and take suitable treatment decisions.



Environmental & Applied Solutions (15.8%) segment offers products and services that help keep food and water supplies safe globally. Its instrumentation, software, consumables, services and disinfection systems helps analyze, treat and manage the quality of ultra-pure, potable, waste, ground, source and ocean water. Moreover, the product identification businesses develop and manufacture equipment, consumables and software for various printing, marking, coding, packaging, design and color-management applications.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio requires research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Danaher ten years ago, you're likely feeling pretty good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in November 2012 would be worth $5,209.53, or a 420.95% gain, as of November 14, 2022. Investors should keep in mind that this return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

Compare this to the S&P 500's rally of 189.37% and gold's return of -1.54% over the same time frame.

Analysts are anticipating more upside for DHR.

Strong segmental performances are driving Danaher’s growth. Robust activity in bioprocessing and strength in instrument business are boosting the Life Sciences unit’s performance. Robust growth in Beckman Coulter Diagnostics and Molecular Diagnostics is acting as a catalyst to the Diagnostics segment’s growth. Inorganic activities are contributing to the company’s top line growth. Danaher’s efforts to reward its shareholders through dividends are encouraging. Amid these positives, shares of the company have outperformed its industry in the past six months. However, high raw material costs, and component shortages, due to supply chain issues, are weighing on the company’s operations. Coronavirus-induced headwinds in China add to its woes. Adverse foreign currency movements are affecting Danaher’s top line.

The stock has jumped 6.81% over the past four weeks. Additionally, no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 8 higher, for fiscal 2022; the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.