Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Crocs Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. Not only can it impact your investment portfolio, but it can also help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

Another factor that can influence investors is FOMO, or the fear of missing out, especially with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Crocs (CROX) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to CROX for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Crocs' Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Crocs' main business drivers.

Founded in 1999 and based in Niwot, CO, Crocs, Inc. is one of the leading footwear brands with its focus on comfort and style. Famous for its iconic clog material, Crocs’ simple design and great comfort was an instant hit among consumers. The company offers a wide variety of footwear products including sandals, wedges, flips and slide that cater to people of all age.



Most of the company’s shoes are made up of Croslite, which comes with qualities including soft, comfortable, lightweight, non-marking and odor-resistant. Its other iconic product “The Classic Clog” for adults and children offers all-day comfort. It is now using the Croslite technology in its LiteRide collection, which features proprietary foam and is soft, lightweight and resilient.



The company operates in three geographic regions namely the Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). Notably, the United States, Japan, China, South Korea and Germany serve as the company’s five core markets.



Americas (62.3% of 2020 Revenues): This segment primarily comprises of North and South America, including the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.



Asia Pacific (20.1% of 2020 Revenues): This segment includes operations across Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It includes countries like Korea, Japan, Singapore, Australia and Hong Kong.



EMEA (17.6% of 2020 Revenues): This segment comprises of operations across Europe, Russia, the Middle East, and Africa. It includes countries like Russia, Germany, France, Austria, and the Netherlands.



Crocs’ products are available in more than 85 countries and are distributed via wholesale, retail, and e-commerce platforms. The wholesale channel consists of domestic and international multi-brand retailers, e-tailers, and distributors while the retail channel includes company-operated stores. Lastly, websites and third-party marketplaces form its e-commerce operations.

Moreover, Crocs has entered into licensing partnerships with Disney, Marvel, Nickelodeon, and Warner Bros to name a few, which further enhances its reach and popularity. As of Dec 31, 2020, Crocs had 351 company-operated stores.

Bottom Line

Putting together a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of research, patience, and a little bit of risk. For Crocs, if you bought shares a decade ago, you're likely feeling really good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in May 2011 would be worth $4,586.13, or a gain of 358.61%, as of May 24, 2021, and this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

Compare this to the S&P 500's rally of 211.70% and gold's return of 18.47% over the same time frame.

Going forward, analysts are expecting more upside for CROX.

Shares of Crocs have outpaced the industry in the past three months. The stock further got a boost from strong first-quarter 2021 results, wherein top and bottom lines surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and rose year over year. Solid demand for its products and growth across all regions and channels contributed to quarterly growth. Strong performance in its key products, including Clogs, Sandals and Jibbitz, drove the top line. Further, it continued to witness a robust online show, delivering double-digit e-commerce growth. Also, improved margins and robust sales led to the bottom-line growth. Encouragingly, management lifted its 2021 view and issued an updated second-quarter view. However, rising commodity expenses remain a concern. Also, $12-$15 million of distribution center investments are likely to affect the gross margin in 2021.

