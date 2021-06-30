Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Costco Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. Not only can it impact your investment portfolio, but it can also help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

Another thing that can drive investing is the fear of missing out, or FOMO. This particularly applies to tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Costco (COST) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to COST for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Costco's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Costco's main business drivers.

Based in Issaquah, Washington, Costco Wholesale Corporation sells high volumes of foods and general merchandise (including household products and appliances) at discounted prices through membership warehouses. It is one of the largest warehouse club operators in the United States. The company also operates e-commerce websites in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Korea, Taiwan, Japan and Australia.



The company’s warehouses offer an array of low-priced nationally branded and select private labeled products in a wide range of merchandise categories. Costco offers three types of memberships to its customers: Business, Gold Star (individual), and Executive.



As of Jun 3, 2021, Costco operates 809 warehouses, comprising 559 in the United States and Puerto Rico, 105 in Canada, 39 in Mexico, 29 in the United Kingdom, 29 in Japan, 16 in Korea, 14 in Taiwan, 12 in Australia, three in Spain, and one each in Iceland, France, and China.



Costco generates revenue from two sources: 1) Store sales (Net sales; 97.9% of fiscal 2020 total revenue) and 2) Membership fees (MFI; 2.1% of fiscal 2020 total revenue).



Costco offers myriad varieties of food products as well as a vast range of household and lifestyle products, stationeries and appliances. The company also sells gasoline to customers at cheap prices and offers merchandise in the following categories:



Food and Sundries (including dry foods, packaged foods, groceries, snack foods, candy, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and

cleaning supplies)



Hardlines (including major appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio)



Fresh Foods (including meat, produce, deli, and bakery)



Softlines (including apparel and small appliances)



Ancillary (including gasoline and pharmacy businesses).

Bottom Line

While anyone can invest, building a lucrative investment portfolio takes research, patience, and a little bit of risk. If you had invested in Costco ten years ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in June 2011 would be worth $4,983.01, or a gain of 398.30%, as of June 30, 2021, and this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

Compare this to the S&P 500's rally of 228.27% and gold's return of 12.90% over the same time frame.

Going forward, analysts are expecting more upside for COST.

Shares of Costco have risen in the past three months. The company’s growth strategies, better price management, decent membership trend and increasing penetration of e-commerce business reinforce its position. The strategy to sell products at discounted prices has helped draw customers seeking both value and convenience. These factors have been aiding in registering impressive sales and earnings numbers. Costco put up a decent performance in third-quarter fiscal 2021. Both the top and the bottom lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and grew year over year. Notably, mass inoculation drive and stimulus package have triggered spending across the board. Also, Costco maintained stellar comps run. However, margins still remain an area to watch. Any deleverage in SG&A rate as well incremental wages and sanitation costs cannot be ignored.

