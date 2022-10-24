Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Cigna Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. Not only can it impact your investment portfolio, but it can also help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

Cigna's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Cigna's main business drivers.

Headquartered in Bloomfield, CT and formed in 1982, Cigna Corp. is the result of a merger between Connecticut General Life Insurance Company and Insurance Company of North America. Cigna completed its combination with Express Scripts Holding Company by 2018-end. Shares of the new combined company have started trading on the NYSE under the stock ticker symbol “CI.”

The health service company updated its segment names to align with the launch of Evernorth and to better reflect a suite of services offered across its portfolio. With divesting its life, accident and supplemental benefits businesses to Chubb for $5.75 billion, it focuses more on the profitable global health services portfolio. The segment previously reported as Health Services is now reported as Evernorth and the segment previously reported as Integrated Medical is now reported as U.S Medical. There are no changes to the underlying businesses reported in either segment.

Evernorth (constitutes 92.2% of total revenues in 2021) includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy services, benefits management, care solutions and data and analytics, which are provided to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.



Cigna Healthcare (7.8%): The segment comprises of Cigna's U.S. Commercial, U.S. Government, and International Health businesses that provide comprehensive medical and coordinated solutions to clients and customers.



Cigna's U.S. Commercial and U.S. Government businesses combined previously used to report as U.S. Medical. The businesses are retained by the company and reported in the newly created International Health operating segment that will be aggregated with its existing U.S. Commercial and U.S. Government operating segments in the renamed Cigna Healthcare reporting segment.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio requires research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Cigna ten years ago, you're likely feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in October 2012 would be worth $6,068.06, or a gain of 506.81%, as of October 24, 2022, according to our calculations. This return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

Compare this to the S&P 500's rally of 161.85% and gold's return of -6.50% over the same time frame.

Analysts are anticipating more upside for CI.

Cigna’s revenues have been increasing consistently for the past few years, driven by acquisitions, superior operating performance and a high-quality product portfolio. Business streamlining by divesting its life, accident and supplemental benefits businesses to Chubb helps it to focus on core growth areas. Increasing medical membership on the back of a diversified product portfolio, wide agent network and superior service are major positives. The company has been resorting to prudent capital deployment moves. For 2022, Cigna expects adjusted income from operations to be at least $22.90 per share. Its shares have outperformed the industry year to date. However, high leverage can affect its financial flexibility. Rising operating costs might dent the company's margins. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance. The stock is up 8.49% over the past four weeks, and no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 2 higher, for fiscal 2022. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.



