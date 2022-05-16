Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Builders FirstSource Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

How much a stock's price changes over time is important for most investors, since price performance can both impact your investment portfolio and help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

Another factor that can influence investors is FOMO, or the fear of missing out, especially with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Builders FirstSource (BLDR) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to BLDR for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Builders FirstSource's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Builders FirstSource's main business drivers.

Builders FirstSource is the largest supplier of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The company recently completed its merger with BMC Stock Holdings, Inc.



The company operates in more than 565 locations in 42 states all over the United States.



Builders FirstSource offers an integrated solution to its customers by providing manufacturing, supply and installation of a full range of structural and related building products. Its manufactured products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood that the company designs, cuts, and assembles specifically for each home.

Following the merger with BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. on Jan 1, 2021, Builders FirstSource reorganized the structure of its internal organization. Given similar economic characteristics, categories of products, distribution methods and customers, its three operating divisions (namely East, Central, and West) are aggregated into one reportable segment.

In 2021, the company made seven acquisitions for $1.2 billion. It announced various acquisitions, including Apollo software, California TrusFrame, LLC, WTS Paradigm, LLC, Alliance Lumber and John’s Lumber. In 2022, BLDR expects to invest approximately $500 million in accretive M&A.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of a few things: research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Builders FirstSource a decade ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in May 2012 would be worth $15,592.07, or a 1,459.21% gain, as of May 16, 2022, according to our calculations. Investors should note that this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

In comparison, the S&P 500 gained 197.32% and the price of gold went up 12.93% over the same time frame.

Going forward, analysts are expecting more upside for BLDR.

Builders FirstSource reported its first-quarter 2022 results. Earnings and net sales not only surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but also increased significantly year over year. The results were driven by an increase in net sales (up 36.1% year over year) and gross margin (up 670 basis points) and adjusted EBITDA (up 119.8%) amid continuous raw material supply woes. It reported solid core organic sales growth of 15%. The company is benefiting from its focus on cost synergies, strategic acquisitions, and robust demand arising from solid housing and repair & remodeling activities. BLDR continues to focus on investing in innovations and enhancing digital solutions for customers. Shares of Builders FirstSource have outperformed the industry over the past year. That said, high cost, supply-related constraints and stiff competition are concerns.

Investor Alert: Legal Marijuana Looking for big gains?

Now is the time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $13.5 billion in 2021 to an expected $70.6 billion by 2028.

After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could kick start an even greater bonanza for investors. Zacks Investment Research has recently closed pot stocks that have shot up as high as +147.0%.

You’re invited to immediately check out Zacks’ Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor’s Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.