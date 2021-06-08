Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Blackstone Group Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

How much a stock's price changes over time is a significant driver for most investors. Not only can price performance impact your portfolio, but it can help you compare investment results across sectors and industries as well.

Another thing that can drive investing is the fear of missing out, or FOMO. This particularly applies to tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Blackstone Group (BX) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to BX for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Blackstone Group's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Blackstone Group's main business drivers.

Headquartered in New York, The Blackstone Group Inc. is an asset manager of alternative investments and a provider of financial advisory services. As of Mar 31, 2021, total assets under management (AUM) were $648.8 billion.



The company operates its businesses through four segments:



The Private Equity segment comprises management of private equity funds, collectively called the Blackstone Capital Partners (BCP) funds, along with energy and communications-related investments. Also, the segment includes Tactical Opportunities business, Strategic Partners Fund Solutions and Blackstone Total Alternatives Solution. As of Mar 31, 2021, segmental AUM was $211.8 billion.



The Real Estate segment primarily comprises management of real estate funds called the Blackstone Real Estate Partners (BREP) funds. In addition, the segment has two other funds – Blackstone Real Estate Debt Strategies (BREDS) funds and Blackstone Property Partners (BPP) funds. As of Mar 31, 2021, segmental AUM was $196.3 billion.



The Hedge Fund Solutions segment consists of Blackstone Alternative Asset Management (BAAM), an institutional solutions provider utilizing hedge funds across a variety of strategies. The segment’s AUM was $81.8 billion as of Mar 31, 2021.



The Credit & Insurance segment includes senior credit-focused funds, distressed debt funds, mezzanine funds and general credit-focused funds concentrated in the leveraged finance marketplace. All these are managed by Blackstone’s subsidiary. As of Mar 31, 2021, segmental AUM was $158.9 billion.

In 2017, Blackstone acquired Aon's Technology-enabled HR Business and Harvest Fund Advisors LLC. In 2018, Blackstone, along with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and GIC, acquired a majority stake in Thomson Reuters’ Financial & Risk business, and Clarus. In December 2020, the company acquired DCI.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio requires research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Blackstone Group ten years ago, you're likely feeling pretty good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in June 2011 would be worth $5,834.36, or a 483.44% gain, as of June 8, 2021. Investors should keep in mind that this return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

In comparison, the S&P 500 gained 228.93% and the price of gold went up 18.73% over the same time frame.

Analysts are forecasting more upside for BX too.

Shares of Blackstone have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. Blackstone remains well-positioned to benefit from its fund-raising ability, revenue mix and inorganic growth initiatives. Also, the company’s buyout of DCI will likely further enhance its digital capabilities. However, elevated operating expenses (owing to higher general and administrative costs) might hurt the bottom line. Further, lower chances of sustainability of the company’s capital deployment activities, given the volatile nature of its earnings and high debt level, remains a major near-term concern. Yet, continued inflows are expected to aid the company's assets under management (AUM) balance.

