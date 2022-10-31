Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Becton Dickinson Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. Not only can it impact your investment portfolio, but it can also help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

Another thing that can drive investing is the fear of missing out, or FOMO. This particularly applies to tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Becton Dickinson (BDX) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to BDX for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Becton Dickinson's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Becton Dickinson's main business drivers.

Based in Franklin Lakes, NJ, Becton, Dickinson and Company, commonly known as BD, is a medical technology company engaged principally in the development, manufacture and sale of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents.



In fiscal 2021, BD’s revenues rose 18.3% to $20.25 billion.



Earlier, BD’s operations consisted of three business segments: BD Medical, BD Diagnostics and BD Biosciences. However, the company’s organizational structure was realigned to form two principal business segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences and BD Interventional.



BD Medical (25.4% of fiscal 2021 revenues): BD Medical’s major product lines include needles, syringes and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; syringes and pen needles for diabetes care; refillable drug delivery systems; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; and generic prefilled injectables.



BD Life Sciences (14.7% of fiscal 2021 revenues): BD Diagnostics provides products for the safe collection and transport of diagnostics specimens, as well as instruments and reagent systems to detect a broad range of infectious diseases, healthcare-associated infections and cancer.



BD Biosciences produces research and clinical tools that facilitate the study of cells to gain a better understanding of normal and disease processes.

With the acquisition of C.R. Bard, BD added a new segment — BD Interventional (14.1% of fiscal 2021 revenues) — in which C.R. Bard has been integrated.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of a few things: research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Becton Dickinson a decade ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in October 2012 would be worth $3,122.64, or a gain of 212.26%, as of October 31, 2022, and this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

In comparison, the S&P 500 gained 176.29% and the price of gold went up -8.19% over the same time frame.

Looking ahead, analysts are expecting more upside for BDX.

Improvement in BD’s overall top line and base revenues in third-quarter fiscal 2022 is impressive. Robust results by majority of the arms and in the United States are promising. Expansion of both margins is a plus. A raised financial outlook for the full fiscal year is also promising. Regulatory approvals and launches are encouraging. BD’s strategic deals augur well. A strong solvency position is an added plus. BD’s fiscal third-quarter results were better than expected. Over the past six months, BD has outperformed its sector. Yet, the year-over-year fall in BD Life Sciences and international revenues is worrying. Lower COVID-only testing revenues are discouraging from a business perspective. BD’s operations in a highly consolidated medical technology industry and a stiff competitive space are worrying. Forex woes prevail.

The stock is up 5.58% over the past four weeks, and no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 1 higher, for fiscal 2022. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

