Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Archer Daniels Midland Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

What if you'd invested in Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to ADM for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Incorporated in Delaware in 1923, Archer Daniels Midland Company is successor to the Daniels Linseed Co. Founded in 1902, this Illinois-based company is one of the leading producers of food and beverage ingredients as well as goods made from various agricultural products.



The company processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other feedstuffs. Moreover, it engages in the manufacturing, sale, and distribution of products like natural flavor ingredients, flavor systems, natural colors, proteins, emulsifiers, soluble fiber, polyols, hydrocolloids, natural health and nutrition products as well as other specialty food and feed ingredients.



Archer Daniels also has a worldwide grain elevator and transportation network for procurement, storage, cleansing and transportation of agricultural commodities. Archer Daniels also makes important investments in joint ventures to aid growth.



Starting first-quarter 2018, the company realigned its business segments to reflect a new operating structure. It currently reports through the Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Oilseeds and Origination segments.



On May 29, 2019, Archer Daniels created a new business unit, namely, Ag Services & Oilseeds. The unit combined the company’s Origination and Oilseed operations in a single reporting structure which came into operations from Jul 1, 2019.



The Ag Services & Oilseeds (78.6% of 2021 total revenues) includes the Agricultural Services business, excluding Milling and engages in originating, merchandising, crushing and processing oilseeds.



The Carbohydrate Solutions segment (13%) comprises the Corn and Milling operations.



Nutrition segment (7.9%) includes Animal Nutrition and Bioactives businesses as well as the Wild Flavors & Specialty Ingredients segment (WFSI).



The Other segment (0.4%) primarily includes the company’s financial business units. However, it makes negligible contribution to the company’s revenues.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in April 2012 would be worth $3,021.88, or a 202.19% gain, as of April 28, 2022. Investors should keep in mind that this return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

Compare this to the S&P 500's rally of 198.14% and gold's return of 9.05% over the same time frame.

Shares of Archer Daniels have outpaced the industry in a year's time on robust earnings surprise trend, which continued in first-quarter 2022. Both top and bottom lines beat estimates and grew year over year. This marked the 11th straight quarter of an earnings surprise and the 10th straight quarter of adjusted operating profit growth. Results gained from solid demand, improved productivity and product innovations. Persistent growth in the Nutrition segment, driven by significant gains in the Human and Animal Nutrition units, remained key growth drivers. Management expects the nutrition segment operating profit growth of 20% in 2022. However, dismal margins and rising SG&A costs are deterrents. Higher inflation and issues related to the short crop in South America, stemming from the conflict in Ukraine, remain concerning.

