Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Amphenol Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

How much a stock's price changes over time is a significant driver for most investors. Not only can price performance impact your portfolio, but it can help you compare investment results across sectors and industries as well.

Another factor that can influence investors is FOMO, or the fear of missing out, especially with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Amphenol (APH) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to APH for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Amphenol's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Amphenol's main business drivers.

Amphenol designs, manufactures and markets electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable.



Amphenol’s manufacturing facilities are generally vertically integrated operations from the initial design stage through final design and manufacturing. The company’s manufacturing presence is in more than 30 countries.



Amphenol reported net sales of $10.876 billion in 2021. Interconnect Products & Assemblies accounted for 95.9% of 2021 revenues while the rest came from Cable Products & Solutions.



Effective Jan 1, 2022, Amphenol aligned its businesses into three newly formed reportable business segments: (i) Harsh Environment Solutions, (ii) Communications Solutions and (iii) Interconnect and Sensor Systems.



Harsh Environment Solutions segment designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of ruggedized interconnect products, including connectors and interconnect systems, printed circuits and printed circuit assemblies and other products.



Communications Solutions segment designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of connector and interconnect systems, including high speed, radio frequency, power, fiber optic and other products, together with antennas.



Interconnect and Sensor Systems segment designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of sensors, sensor-based systems, connectors and value-add interconnect systems.



Automotive (20% of 2021 sales), Broadband Communications (4%), Commercial Aerospace (2%), Industrial (25%), Information Technology and Data Communications (21%), Military (11%), Mobile Devices (12%), and Mobile Networks (5%) are the primary end markets served by the company.



Amphenol’s primary competitors include Carlisle, Commscope, Delphi, Sensata, TE Connectivity, 3M, among others.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio requires research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Amphenol ten years ago, you're likely feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in August 2012 would be worth $5,208.99, or a 420.90% gain, as of August 2, 2022, according to our calculations. Investors should note that this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

Compare this to the S&P 500's rally of 199.47% and gold's return of 7.07% over the same time frame.

Looking ahead, analysts are expecting more upside for APH.

Amphenol’s second-quarter 2022 results benefited from strong growth across its end-markets as well as strong contribution from acquisitions partially offset by unfavorable forex. Both earnings and revenues increased on a year-over-year basis. Operating margin increased year over year despite higher inflation and supply chain challenges. Amphenol expects third-quarter sales to remain robust similar to the reported quarter. The company’s expanding high-technology interconnect, antenna and sensor offerings boosts long-term prospects. Acquisitions are helping Amphenol expand its position across a broad array of technologies and markets. Further, its diversified business model lowers volatility of individual end-markets and geographies. Strong cash flow generating ability is noteworthy. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date.

