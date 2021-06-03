Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Advanced Micro Devices Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

How much a stock's price changes over time is a significant driver for most investors. Not only can price performance impact your portfolio, but it can help you compare investment results across sectors and industries as well.

FOMO, or the fear of missing out, also plays a role in investing, particularly with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to AMD for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Advanced Micro Devices' Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Advanced Micro Devices' main business drivers.

Advanced Micro Devices has strengthened its position in the semiconductor market on the back of its evolution as an enterprise-focus company from a pure-bred consumer-PC chip provider. AMD has emerged as a strong challenger to NVIDIA’s dominance in the graphic processing unit or GPU market based on its Radeon technology.



Launch of 7 nanometer (nm)-based AMD Radeon RX 5700-series gaming graphics card family featuring RDNA architecture, high-speed GDDR6 (Graphics Double Data Rate type 6) memory and support for the PCIe 4.0 interface, has helped the company increase presence among gamers.



Further, AMD Radeon Instinct family of GPU products are gaining traction in data center applications, including deep learning training and traditional high-performance computing (HPC) workloads.



Additionally, AMD EPYC 7001 Series of high-performance processors is helping AMD gain share in the server market. Further, AMD EPYC Embedded 3000 Series of processors addresses new markets including, networking, storage and edge computing devices.



On Oct 27, AMD announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Xilinx for $35 billion in an all-stock transaction. The buyout will significantly help in expanding AMD’s data center business.



In consumer-PC market, AMD has become a key challenger to Intel courtesy AMD Ryzen desktop processor family. The company’s desktop-based processor offerings include Ryzen and high-end Ryzen Threadripper processors, among others. AMD Athlon and AMD PRO series of processors cater to commercial and consumer desktop PC market.



AMD’s processors are primarily powered by the company’s proprietary “Zen” CPU and “Vega” GPU architectures. Santa Clara, CA-based, AMD generated revenues of $9.763 billion in 2020. The company reports operations under two segments — Computing and Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom.



Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete GPUs and professional graphics. This segment generated revenues of $6.432 billion in 2020.



Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom segment includes server and embedded processors, dense servers, semi-custom SoC products, engineering services and royalties. This segment generated $3.331 billion in revenues in 2020.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of a few things: research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Advanced Micro Devices a decade ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in June 2011 would be worth $9,953.86, or a gain of 895.39%, as of June 3, 2021, according to our calculations. This return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

Compare this to the S&P 500's rally of 220.51% and gold's return of 19.01% over the same time frame.

Analysts are forecasting more upside for AMD too.

AMD is benefiting from sales of its Ryzen and EPYC server processors, owing to increasing proliferation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) in industries like cloud gaming and supercomputing domain. Further, the Xilinx acquisition is anticipated to boost AMD's data center business. Although, shares of AMD have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis, growing clout of 7 nanometer (nm) products in the data center vertical, driven by work-from-home and online learning trends, is a key catalyst. Notably, the company has raised revenue guidance for 2021. Moreover, alliances with Amazon, Microsoft, Baidu and JD.com augment business prospects. Nevertheless, increasing investments on product development amid increasing competition from NVIDIA and Intel are likely to dent margins at least in the near term.

