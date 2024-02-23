Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Vulcan Materials Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. This factor can impact your investment portfolio as well as help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

The fear of missing out, or FOMO, also plays a factor in investing, especially with particular tech giants, as well as popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Vulcan Materials (VMC) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to VMC for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Vulcan Materials' Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Vulcan Materials' main business drivers.

Based in Birmingham, AL, Vulcan Materials Company is engaged in the production, distribution and sale of construction aggregates and other construction materials in the U.S. and Mexico. As of Dec 31, 2023, it had 404 active aggregates facilities, 71 asphalt facilities, 142 concrete facilities and one calcium facility.



The company has four operating segments going by the principal product lines: Aggregates, Concrete, Asphalt mix and Calcium.



Aggregates (69.1% of 2023 total revenues): The segment produces and sells aggregates like crushed stone, sand and gravel and other aggregates. The segment mainly focuses on the U.S. markets. The end uses of Vulcan’s aggregates include public construction (such as highways, walkways, airport runways, parking lots and railroads) as well as private residential (single-family houses, duplexes, apartment buildings and condominiums) and private non-residential (manufacturing, retail, offices, industrial and institutional) construction. Aggregates inter-segment sales accounted for 6.8% of its total revenues.



Asphalt Mix (14.7%): The Asphalt Mix segment produces and sells asphalt mix in Alabama, Arizona, California, New Mexico, Tennessee and Texas. Aggregates are a significant component in the asphalt mix, comprising approximately 95% of the weight of this product.

Concrete (16.1%): The Concrete segment deals with the production and sale of ready-mix concrete in California, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Washington DC. This segment functions as a customer of the Aggregates segment, as aggregates are a major component in ready-mix concrete (comprising nearly 80% of the weight of this product).

Calcium (0.1%): The Calcium segment is composed of a single operation in Brooksville, FL. This facility produces calcium products for the animal feed, plastics and water treatment industries with high-quality calcium carbonate material mined at the Brooksville quarry.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio requires research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Vulcan Materials ten years ago, you're likely feeling pretty good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in February 2014 would be worth $3,909.02, or a 290.90% gain, as of February 23, 2024. Investors should keep in mind that this return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

The S&P 500 rose 177.03% and the price of gold increased 47.01% over the same time frame in comparison.

Analysts are anticipating more upside for VMC.

Vulcan reported strong results in fourth-quarter 2023, with earnings and revenues surpassing the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.4% and 0.5%, respectively. Both metrics increased on a year-over-year basis. Consistent strategic execution, the strong performance of the aggregate-led business, and large industrial project demand drove the performance. The company observed modest growth in the public sector during the second half of 2023. It expects demand to accelerate in 2024, with trailing 12-month highway starts surpassing $100 billion and record-level 2024 state budgets. Shares of Vulcan have outperformed its industry in the past six months. Earnings estimates for 2024 have increased in the past 30 days, depicting analysts’ optimism. However, low residential demand and uncertain energy costs are a concern.

Over the past four weeks, shares have rallied 15.01%, and there have been 5 higher earnings estimate revisions in the past two months for fiscal 2024 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.