Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Ulta Beauty Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

How much a stock's price changes over time is important for most investors, since price performance can both impact your investment portfolio and help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

Another factor that can influence investors is FOMO, or the fear of missing out, especially with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Ulta Beauty (ULTA) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to ULTA for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Ulta Beauty's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Ulta Beauty's main business drivers.

Bolingbrook, IL-based, Ulta Beauty Inc., previously known as Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc., is a leading beauty retailer in the United States. Founded in 1990, the company changed its name to Ulta Beauty in January 2017.

The company offers a wide range of products including cosmetics, fragrance, skincare, hair care, bath and body products, and salon styling tools in stores. It sells more than 25,000 products from about 500 well-established and emerging beauty brands across all categories and price points. We note that the company's skincare category has been standing out in particular for a while now, given consumers' rising consciousness.

Meanwhile, the beauty products retailer also provides private label products comprising Ulta Beauty Collection branded cosmetics, skincare, and bath products. Additionally, the company operates a full-service salon in every store offering hair, skin and brow services. Additionally, it offers products through its Website, ulta.com, as well as mobile applications. The products offered by the company include the prestige and mass beauty brands.

As part of its value proposition, Ulta Beauty provides a range of loyalty programs through its Customer Relationship Management platform. It also offers frequent promotions, coupons, in-store events and gifts. The company also makes use of a range of media platforms to advertise products as well as generate awareness. The company strives to boost distribution center capabilities to better support store footfall and online demand.

The company has a strong vendor base and holds partnerships with companies such as Estee Lauder, L’Oréal and Shiseido. Ulta Beauty works closely with vendors to provide improved growth platforms for new and existing brands.



As of Jan 28, 2023, Ulta Beauty operated 1,355 stores. For fiscal 2023, ULTA expects 25-30 net new stores, along with 20-30 store remodeling and relocation projects.

Bottom Line

While anyone can invest, building a lucrative investment portfolio takes research, patience, and a little bit of risk. If you had invested in Ulta Beauty ten years ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in April 2013 would be worth $6,097.16, or a 509.72% gain, as of April 17, 2023. Investors should keep in mind that this return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

The S&P 500 rose 160.42% and the price of gold increased 40.26% over the same time frame in comparison.

Analysts are anticipating more upside for ULTA.

Ulta Beauty has outpaced the industry in the past three months. The company has been benefiting from its omnichannel strength, especially buy online, pickup in store. Also, the skin care category has been gaining from consumers’ rising interest in self-care and the company’s product newness. These upsides aided fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results, wherein the top and bottom lines grew year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company witnessed growth in all major categories, and all its store and digital channels. Management stated that it remains confident about witnessing continued growth in the U.S. beauty category. However, the company has been seeing a rise in SG&A costs for a while now. It expects SG&A deleverage in fiscal 2023 due to strategic investments, increased store costs and elevated wage pressure.

Over the past four weeks, shares have rallied 5.57%, and there have been 12 higher earnings estimate revisions in the past two months for fiscal 2023 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

