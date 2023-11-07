Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Trane Technologies Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. This factor can impact your investment portfolio as well as help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

Another factor that can influence investors is FOMO, or the fear of missing out, especially with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Trane Technologies (TT) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to TT for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Trane Technologies' Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Trane Technologies' main business drivers.

Founded in 1885 and headquartered in Swords, Ireland, Trane Technologies is a designer, manufacturer, seller and servicer of climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning and transport solutions. The company distributes its products through branch sales offices, dealers and distributors in the United States and through subsidiary sales and service companies in other parts of the world. Trane generated around 72% of its revenues from the United States and rest from more than 100 other countries. With no customer accounting for more than 10% of revenues, the company’s business does not depend on any single customer of group of customers.

As of Dec 31, 2022, Trane Technologies had roughly 39,000 employees in around 60 countries including roughly 14,000 outside of the United States. Roughly 25.7% of the company’s global employees are women and 37.4% of employees in the United States are racially and ethnically diverse. In 2022, 30.2% of new hires were women worldwide and 50.5% of new hires in the United States were racially and ethnically diverse. Trane continues to invest in research, development and other activities that it feels are necessary for improving its competitive position. It focuses on reduction of production cost, development of new products, enhancement of existing products and development of custom solutions for customers.

The company operates three regional segments which are also its reportable segments- Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment serves North American and Latin American customers with residential and commercial heating and cooling systems, energy services and solutions, building controls, and transport refrigeration systems and solutions. The segment generated $12.64 billion of revenues in 2022 (79% of total revenues). The EMEA segment serves customers in Europe, Middle East and Africa with heating and cooling systems, services and solutions for commercial buildings, and transport refrigeration systems and solutions. The segment generated $2.03 billion of revenues in 2022 (13% of total revenues). The Asia Pacific segment offers heating and cooling systems, services and solutions for commercial buildings, and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in the Asia Pacific region. The segment generated $1.32 billion of revenues in 2022 (8% of total revenues).

Bottom Line

Putting together a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of research, patience, and a little bit of risk. For Trane Technologies, if you bought shares a decade ago, you're likely feeling really good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in November 2013 would be worth $3,206.14, or a gain of 220.61%, as of November 7, 2023, according to our calculations. This return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

The S&P 500 rose 146.60% and the price of gold increased 44.14% over the same time frame in comparison.

Going forward, analysts are expecting more upside for TT.

Trane Technologies remains focused on improving the quality of its products and services and operating efficiencies to achieve sustained improvement in earnings and cash flow. It prioritizes improving its business operating system and innovation through business transformation initiatives and prudent investments. Trane has a track record of repurchasing shares and paying dividends consistently. Such moves instil investor confidence and positively impact the company's bottom line. Partly due to these tailwinds, the stock has appreciated in the past year. On the flip side, product and service diversity puts Trane in the face of fierce competition in terms of price, quantity, delivery, service, support, technology and innovation. The company’s business remains exposed to seasonality and foreign currency exchange risks.

Shares have gained 6.27% over the past four weeks and there have been 7 higher earnings estimate revisions for fiscal 2023 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

