Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in TJX Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

TJX's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at TJX's main business drivers.

Based in Framingham, MA, The TJX Companies, Inc. is a leading off-price retailer of apparel and home fashions in the U.S. and worldwide. The company’s broad range of assortments at varying prices helps it to reach out to a broad range of consumers. In addition to these, The TJX Companies tries to attract consumers through rapid turn of inventories. As of Apr 30, 2023, the company operated a total of 4,865 stores in nine countries, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Poland, Austria, the Netherlands, and Australia, and five e-commerce sites.

The company has been able to distinguish itself from traditional retailers on the grounds of opportunistic buying strategies and flexible business model. In fact, The TJX Companies’ low-cost structure sets it apart from other traditional retailers. In order to maintain control on costs, the company engages in the promotion of retail banners, rather than specific brands. The company’s distribution network is also designed in a manner such that helps curtailing costs. Moreover, the company emphasizes on creating strong relations with vendors across different countries, in order leverage buying power.

The TJX Companies operates through four business segments:

In the U.S., it operates through two segments, namely, Marmaxx (through stores under the names of T.J. Maxx and Marshalls) and HomeGoods.

Marmaxx divisions (62.5% of Q1 fiscal 24 Sales) sell family apparel (including footwear and accessories), home fashions (including home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories and giftware) and other merchandise.

HomeGoods (16.7% of Q1 fiscal 24 Sales) chain offers home basics, giftware, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor and decorative accessories from around the world, seasonal and other merchandise.

In Canada, it operates through TJX Canada (8.8% of Q1 fiscal 24 Sales) through stores under the names of Winners, Marshalls and HomeSense and in Europe, it operates through TJX International (12% of Q1 fiscal 24 Sales) through stores under the names of T.K. Maxx and HomeSense.

Bottom Line

Putting together a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of research, patience, and a little bit of risk. For TJX, if you bought shares a decade ago, you're likely feeling really good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in June 2013 would be worth $3,268.13, or a 226.81% gain, as of June 22, 2023. Investors should keep in mind that this return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

Compare this to the S&P 500's rally of 174.15% and gold's return of 37.45% over the same time frame.

Analysts are anticipating more upside for TJX.

The TJX Companies has outpaced the industry in the past six months. The company’s off-price business model, strategic store locations, impressive brands and fashion products and supply-chain management have been working well. The TJX Companies is benefiting from its solid store and e-commerce growth efforts. The company’s Marmaxx segment is doing particularly well, wherein comp store sales increased in the first quarter of fiscal 2024, backed by improved customer traffic. However, the HomeGoods (U.S.) division has been seeing soft sales. Also, TJX has been grappling with increased wage and supply-chain costs. Management expects these costs to be deterrents in fiscal 2024. Nonetheless, the company expects the pretax profit margin to increase in fiscal 2024 and also anticipates overall comp store sales growth.

Over the past four weeks, shares have rallied 5.27%, and there have been 9 higher earnings estimate revisions in the past two months for fiscal 2023 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

