Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Stryker Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

How much a stock's price changes over time is important for most investors, since price performance can both impact your investment portfolio and help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

The fear of missing out, or FOMO, also plays a factor in investing, especially with particular tech giants, as well as popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Stryker (SYK) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to SYK for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Stryker's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Stryker's main business drivers.

Headquartered in Kalamazoo, MI, Stryker Corporation is one of the world’s largest medical device companies operating in the global orthopedic market. The company has three business segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine.



Orthopaedic products primarily include implants used in hip and knee joint replacements and trauma and extremities surgeries.



MedSurg products consists of surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems (Instruments); endoscopic and communications systems (Endoscopy); patient handling and emergency medical equipment (Medical); and reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices (Sustainability) as well as other medical device products used in a variety of medical specialties.



Neurotechnology & Spine division includes both neurosurgical and neurovascular devices. These includes products used for minimally invasive endovascular techniques; traditional brain and open skull base surgical procedures; orthobiologic and biosurgery products, including synthetic bone grafts and vertebral augmentation products; and minimally invasive products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke.



Spinal implant product offering includes cervical, thoracolumbar and interbody systems used in spinal injury, deformity and degenerative therapies.



It is important to note here that effective from Dec 31, 2021, Stryker has updated its reportable business segments to align to its new internal reporting structure.

2022 at a Glance

Stryker’s full-year revenues totaled $18.45 billion, up 7.8% from the previous year. Adjusted earnings per share of $9.034 increased 2.8% from the previous year.

Bottom Line

While anyone can invest, building a lucrative investment portfolio takes research, patience, and a little bit of risk. If you had invested in Stryker ten years ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in April 2013 would be worth $4,627.55, or a gain of 362.76%, as of April 20, 2023, and this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

The S&P 500 rose 167.13% and the price of gold increased 36.83% over the same time frame in comparison.

Analysts are forecasting more upside for SYK too.

Stryker saw strong performance across both its segments in fourth-quarter 2022. Internationally, it reported mid-single-digit organic growth, highlighted by double-digit organic growth in Europe and emerging markets. A solid solvency position is a plus. Its fourth quarter results ended on a strongnote, wherein both earnings and revenues beat their estimates. Over the past year, Stryker outperformed the industry. Per management, the company managed to deliver robust growth in both of its businesses and demonstrated promising integration of Wright Medical despite the COVID-19 led disruptions. Strength in flagship Mako platform continues to favor the company. However, inflationary pressure and supply-chain challenges continue to plague Stryker. Stiff competition in the MedTech space remains a woe. Contraction in both gross and operating margin is a woe

Shares have gained 9.90% over the past four weeks and there have been 1 higher earnings estimate revisions for fiscal 2023 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

