Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in S&P Global Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. Not only can it impact your investment portfolio, but it can also help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

Another factor that can influence investors is FOMO, or the fear of missing out, especially with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in S&P Global (SPGI) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to SPGI for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

S&P Global's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at S&P Global's main business drivers. Incorporated in December 1925, S&P Global Inc. is a leading provider of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide.



The company operates through six reportable segments: S&P Global Market Intelligence (“Market Intelligence”), S&P Global Ratings (“Ratings"), S&P Global Commodity Insights (“Commodity Insights”), S&P Global Mobility (“Mobility”), S&P Dow Jones Indices (“Indices”) and S&P Global Engineering Solutions (“Engineering Solutions”).



Ratings (27% of total revenues in 2022): Ratings operates as an independent provider of credit ratings, research and analytics, providing investors and other market participants with information, ratings and benchmarks. With offices in more than 25 countries globally, Ratings holds an important position in the world's financial infrastructure. Ratings’ revenues are differentiated between transaction and non-transaction revenues.



Market Intelligence (34%): It helps investment professionals, government agencies, corporations and universities to track performance, generate alpha, identify investment ideas, understand competitive and industry dynamics, perform evaluations and assess credit risk. Desktop, Data Management Solutions and Risk Services are the business lines included in the segment.



Commodity Insights (15%): Commodity Insights provides information and benchmark prices for commodity and energy markets. It helps producers, traders, energy and commodity market intermediaries with price data, analytics and industry insights, thereby enhancing transparency and efficiency in the market.



Indices (12%): Indices is a global index provider that maintains a wide variety of valuation and index benchmarks for investment advisors, wealth managers and institutional investors. Indices mainly derives revenues from asset-linked fees based on the S&P and Dow Jones indices and also from subscription and transaction revenues.



Mobility (10%) & Engineering Solutions (3%) which were acquired as a result of the IHS Markit buyout, serves two different sections of customers. Mobility serves vehicle manufacturers, automotive suppliers, mobility service providers, retailers, consumers, and finance and insurance companies while Engineering Solutions serves technical professionals.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of a few things: research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in S&P Global a decade ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in December 2013 would be worth $5,915.20, or a 491.52% gain, as of December 20, 2023. Investors should keep in mind that this return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

Compare this to the S&P 500's rally of 163.50% and gold's return of 64.72% over the same time frame.

Analysts are anticipating more upside for SPGI.

S&P Global remains well-poised to gain from the growing demand for business information services. Buyouts help innovate, increase differentiated content and develop new products. New service launches have been aiding the company's growth. Dividend payments and share buybacks boost investors' confidence and positively impact earnings per share. Increasing current ratio bodes well for the company. Partly due to these positives, the stock has gained in the past year. However, S&P Global remains vulnerable to proceedings, investigations and inquiries concerning the ratings provided, leading to legal charges, damages or fines. Growth initiatives, higher compensations and incentives raise the company's expenses. More long-term debt than cash does not bode well for the company.

Shares have gained 5.53% over the past four weeks and there have been 11 higher earnings estimate revisions for fiscal 2023 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Zacks Naming Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Want to be tipped off early to our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2024?

History suggests their performance could be sensational.

From 2012 (when our Director of Research, Sheraz Mian assumed responsibility for the portfolio) through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Now Sheraz is combing through 4,400 companies to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2024. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 2.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.