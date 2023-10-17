Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Skechers Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. This factor can impact your investment portfolio as well as help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

Another factor that can influence investors is FOMO, or the fear of missing out, especially with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Skechers (SKX) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to SKX for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Skechers' Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Skechers' main business drivers.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California, Skechers U.S.A., Inc. designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children in the United States and overseas under the SKECHERS name, as well as under several uniquely branded names.



Through its distribution networks, joint venture partners in Asia and the Middle East, and wholly-owned subsidiaries in Canada, Japan, throughout Europe and Latin America, Skechers’ products are available in more than 170 countries and territories. As of Jun 30, 2023, SKX had 4,705 stores, including 552 domestic stores, 992 international locations and 3,161 distributors, licensees and franchise stores.



Skechers offers casuals, dress casuals, comfort and lightweight, sandals, and casual fusion categories for men and women under the Skechers USA brand; sport footwear for men and women, including men’s lifestyle athletic footwear, lightweight women’s sneakers, and sport sandals and boots under the Skechers Sport brand; fusion and sport fusion sneakers for females of all ages under the Skechers Active brand; and vulcanized looks and at Home collection under the brand BOBS from Skechers.



The company also provides casuals, field boots, hikers, and athletic shoes for men and women under the Skechers Work brand; boots, shoes, sandals, dress sneakers, and lighted footwear for infants, toddlers, boys, and girls under the Skechers Kids brand; and a vivid range of on-trend casual, dress and active styles for men under Mark Nason Collection.



The company also offers specially designed footwear collection under Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, Skechers GO Golf and YOU by Skechers.



Starting from the first quarter of 2022, Skechers reported segmental results for wholesale and direct-to-consumer operations, including its joint venture businesses.

Bottom Line

While anyone can invest, building a lucrative investment portfolio takes research, patience, and a little bit of risk. If you had invested in Skechers ten years ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in October 2013 would be worth $5,064.95, or a 406.50% gain, as of October 17, 2023. Investors should keep in mind that this return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

Compare this to the S&P 500's rally of 154.05% and gold's return of 39.66% over the same time frame.

Looking ahead, analysts are expecting more upside for SKX.

Skechers’ shares have increased and outpaced the industry in the past six months. The company has been benefiting from its enhanced digital capabilities. Investments made to integrate store and digital ecosystems for developing a seamless omnichannel experience are driving growth. This is evident from its second-quarter 2023 results, wherein revenues and earnings exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate and grew year over year. Also, international sales increased 17.9% year over year, accounting for 60% of the overall sales in the quarter. The company is witnessing solid demand for its comfort technology products. However, Skechers has been grappling with higher operating expenses for a while now. We expect selling expenses to rise by 6.3% in the third quarter. Also, foreign currency translations and inflationary pressures remain headwinds.

The stock has jumped 5.08% over the past four weeks. Additionally, no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 2 higher, for fiscal 2023; the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

