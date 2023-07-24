Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Sherwin-Williams Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

How much a stock's price changes over time is a significant driver for most investors. Not only can price performance impact your portfolio, but it can help you compare investment results across sectors and industries as well.

FOMO, or the fear of missing out, also plays a role in investing, particularly with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Sherwin-Williams (SHW) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to SHW for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Sherwin-Williams' Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Sherwin-Williams' main business drivers.

Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, OH, The Sherwin-Williams Company is into manufacturing and sales of paints, coatings and related products, primarily in the North and South America. It also has operations in the Caribbean region, Europe and Asia. Sherwin-Williams is one of the biggest paint companies in the United States and in the world. Its well-known brands include Dutch Boy, Minwax and Krylon. The company, on Jun 1, 2017, completed the purchase of rival paints maker Valspar in an all-cash transaction, creating a premier global paints and coatings company.

Sherwin-Williams made changes to its reporting structure, effective Jan 1, 2023, to manage and report the Latin America architectural paint business within the Consumer Brands Group. The Latin America business was earlier part of The Americas Group, which has now become the Paint Stores Group as a result of this change. The company started reporting segment results for the newly realigned Paint Stores Group and Consumer Brands Group starting with the first quarter of 2023.



The Paint Stores Group: The group produces and sells a wide array of industrial coatings, architectural paint and related products across North America through dedicated dealers and company-operated stores. The segment accounted for around 53% of Sherwin-Williams’ first-quarter 2023 sales.



The Consumer Brands Group: The division includes the company’s Consumer Group and Valspar's Consumer Paints segment as well as the Latin America architectural paint business. The segment operates highly efficient supply chain for paints and coatings related products across the globe. The segment accounted for around 16% of Sherwin-Williams’ first-quarter 2023 sales.



The Performance Coatings Group: The unit includes the company’s Global Finishes Group and Valspar's Coatings Group coupled with Valspar's Automotive Refinishes products business. It sells a wide array of industrial coatings and finishes for industrial wood, general industrial, protective and marine, packaging and automotive, coil and extrusion customers. The segment accounted for around 31% of Sherwin-Williams’ first-quarter 2023 sales.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of a few things: research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Sherwin-Williams a decade ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in July 2013 would be worth $4,663.83, or a 366.38% gain, as of July 24, 2023, according to our calculations. Investors should note that this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

In comparison, the S&P 500 gained 168.09% and the price of gold went up 42.91% over the same time frame.

Going forward, analysts are expecting more upside for SHW.

Earnings estimates for Sherwin-Williams for the second quarter have been stable of late. It is expected to benefit from favorable demand in domestic markets, which will likely support sales volumes in the quarter. Increased sales volumes in the Paint Stores Group division indicate a larger market share. To further expand its market presence, the company is actively expanding its retail operations. In addition to driving sales, the company is implementing cost control initiatives and adopting various supply chain optimization techniques to enhance its margins. These efforts aim to improve operational efficiency and offset rising costs. The acquisition of Valspar has also strengthened its position as a global leader in paints and coatings. It has provided the company with highly complementary offerings, strong brands, and breakthrough technology.

The stock is up 8.78% over the past four weeks, and no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 4 higher, for fiscal 2023. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.