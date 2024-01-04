Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in PulteGroup Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. Not only can it impact your investment portfolio, but it can also help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

Another factor that can influence investors is FOMO, or the fear of missing out, especially with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in PulteGroup (PHM) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to PHM for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

PulteGroup's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at PulteGroup's main business drivers.

Based in Atlanta, GA, PulteGroup Inc. engages in homebuilding and financial services businesses, primarily in the United States. The company conducts operations through two primary business segments – Homebuilding (which accounted for 98.1% as of 2022 total revenues) and Financial Services (1.9%).



The Homebuilding segment offers a wide variety of home designs including single family detached, townhouses, condominiums and duplexes at different prices, with a variety of options and amenities to all major customer segments: first-time, move-up and active adult. Pulte’s brand portfolio includes Centex, Pulte Homes,Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West.



The company operates in 810 active communities in 42 markets in 24 states across the United States in 2022. The homebuilding division is broken down into six reportable segments; Northeast, Southeast, Florida, Texas, Midwest and West.



Pulte’s direct subsidiaries under the homebuilding segment include Pulte Diversified Companies Inc., Del Webb Corporation and Centex Corporation.



Pulte’s Financial Services business includes mortgage banking and title operations through Pulte Mortgage and other subsidiaries. Pulte Mortgage arranges financing by originating mortgage loans for homebuyers.

Backlog at the end of third-quarter 2023 was 13,547 units, which was down 20.6% year over year. In addition, potential housing revenues from the backlog decreased by 23.2% from the prior-year quarter to $8.13 billion.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of a few things: research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in PulteGroup a decade ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in January 2014 would be worth $5,013.47, or a gain of 401.35%, as of January 4, 2024, according to our calculations. This return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

The S&P 500 rose 156.90% and the price of gold increased 58.55% over the same time frame in comparison.

Looking ahead, analysts are expecting more upside for PHM.

PulteGroup's shares have outperformed its industry in the past year. The company is benefiting from its solid operating model, which strategically aligns the production of build-to-order and quick-move-in homes with applicable demand across consumer groups. Owing to better demand conditions, the company raised investment in land development and the purchase of new land assets over the years. This is reflected in its focus on building a more efficient land pipeline. However, due to affordability issues and project delays, it now expects to deliver 29,000 homes this year versus 29,500 expected earlier. Also, higher interest rates and demand and cost dynamics are impacting margins as well as earnings. Earnings estimates for 2023 have declined in the past 60 days, depicting analysts' concern about the stock's growth potential.

Over the past four weeks, shares have rallied 8.66%, and there have been 1 higher earnings estimate revisions in the past two months for fiscal 2023 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

