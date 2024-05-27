Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Nvidia Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

How much a stock's price changes over time is important for most investors, since price performance can both impact your investment portfolio and help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

The fear of missing out, or FOMO, also plays a factor in investing, especially with particular tech giants, as well as popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Nvidia (NVDA) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to NVDA for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Nvidia's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Nvidia's main business drivers.

NVIDIA Corporation is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit, or GPU. Over the years, the company’s focus has evolved from PC graphics to artificial intelligence (AI) based solutions that now support high performance computing (HPC), gaming and virtual reality (VR) platforms.



NVIDIA’s GPU success can be attributed to its parallel processing capabilities supported by thousands of computing cores, which are necessary to run deep learning algorithms. The company’s GPU platforms are playing a major role in developing multi-billion-dollar end-markets like robotics and self-driving vehicles.



NVIDIA is a dominant name in the Data Center, professional visualization and gaming markets where Intel and Advanced Micro Devices are playing a catch-up role. The company’s partnership with almost all major cloud service providers (CSPs) and server vendors is a key catalyst.



NVIDIA’s GPUs are also getting rapid adoption in diverse fields ranging from radiology to precision agriculture. The company’s GPUs power the top supercomputer in the world, located at Oak Ridge National Laboratories in the United States, as well as the top supercomputers in Europe and Japan.



Santa Clara, CA-based, NVIDIA reported revenues of $60.92 billion in fiscal 2024, up 126% from $26.97 billion in fiscal 2023.



Beginning first-quarter fiscal 2021, NVIDIA started reporting revenues under two segments – Graphics and Compute & Networking.



Graphics includes GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.



Compute & Networking comprises Data Center platforms and systems for AI, HPC, and accelerated computing; DRIVE for autonomous vehicles; and Jetson for robotics and other embedded platforms. Mellanox revenues included in this segment beginning second-quarter fiscal 2021.



Graphics and Compute & Networking accounted for 22% and 78% of fiscal 2024 revenues, respectively.

Bottom Line

While anyone can invest, building a lucrative investment portfolio takes research, patience, and a little bit of risk. If you had invested in Nvidia ten years ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in May 2014 would be worth $230,327.74, or a gain of 22,932.77%, as of May 27, 2024, and this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

The S&P 500 rose 179.12% and the price of gold increased 77.20% over the same time frame in comparison.

Looking ahead, analysts are expecting more upside for NVDA.

NVIDIA is benefiting from the strong growth of artificial intelligence (AI), high-performance and accelerated computing. The data center end-market business is benefiting from the growing demand for generative AI and large language models using graphic processing units (GPUs) based on NVIDIA Hopper and Ampere architectures. A surge in hyperscale demand and higher sell-ins to partners across the Gaming and ProViz end markets following the normalization of channel inventory are acting as tailwinds. Collaborations with Mercedes-Benz and Audi are likely to advance its presence in the autonomous vehicles and other automotive electronics space. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry over the past year. However, its near-term prospects are likely to be hurt by softening IT spending amid macroeconomic headwinds.

Shares have gained 21.35% over the past four weeks and there have been 6 higher earnings estimate revisions for fiscal 2024 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Highest Returns for Any Asset Class

It’s not even close. Despite ups and downs, Bitcoin has been more profitable for investors than any other decentralized, borderless form of money.

No guarantees for the future, but in the past three presidential election years, Bitcoin’s returns were as follows: 2012 +272.4%, 2016 +161.1%, and 2020 +302.8%. Zacks predicts another significant surge in months to come.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.