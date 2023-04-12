Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Novo Nordisk Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. Not only can it impact your investment portfolio, but it can also help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

Novo Nordisk's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Novo Nordisk's main business drivers.

Bagsværd, Denmark-based Novo Nordisk is a global healthcare company and a leader in the worldwide diabetes market with a full portfolio of GLP-1 receptor agonists, modern insulins and human insulins. The company is also a key player in hemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, hormone replacement therapy and obesity.



Novo Nordisk operates through two segments: Diabetes and obesity care and Biopharmaceuticals. While the Diabetes and obesity care segment covers insulins, glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1), other protein-related products, obesity and oral anti-diabetic drugs, the Biopharmaceuticals segment includes hemophilia, growth hormone therapy and hormone replacement therapy.



Novo Nordisk’s most well-known drugs include Levemir, NovoRapid, Victoza, Ozempic, NovoMix, NovoSeven, NovoThirteen, Ryzodeg, Xultophy, Saxenda, Rybelsus, Esperoct, Sogroya and Norditropin, among several others. The company launched its first product for weight management, Saxenda, in the United States in 2015.



Wegovy, Novo Nordisk’s other obesity care product, was approved by the FDA in June 2021, following which it faced supply issues in the United States, which led to a decline in sales upon launch. However, the issue was resolved by Novo Nordisk, making all dose strengths of Wegovy available in the United States in December 2022.



In October 2022, Novo Nordisk acquired Forma Therapeutics for $11 billion. Forma therapeutics is a company focused on providing innovative treatment to transform the lives of patients suffering from sickle cell disease (SCD) and rare blood disorders. The acquisition of the company along with Forma’s lead development candidate, etavopivat, complements Novo Nordisk’s vision to accelerate its scientific presence and pipeline in hemoglobinopathies.



Novo Nordisk generated revenues of DKK 177 billion in 2022 compared with DKK 141 billion in 2021. Revenues increased by 26% in Danish kroner and 16% at the currency exchange rate.

Putting together a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of research, patience, and a little bit of risk. For Novo Nordisk, if you bought shares a decade ago, you're likely feeling really good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in April 2013 would be worth $4,691.61, or a gain of 369.16%, as of April 12, 2023, and this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

In comparison, the S&P 500 gained 157.88% and the price of gold went up 23.32% over the same time frame.

Analysts are anticipating more upside for NVO.

Novo Nordisk has one of the broadest diabetes portfolios in the industry. Ozempic and Rybelsus have been performing well in the market. Drug sales have been gaining and maintaining momentum. Label expansion of the existing drugs is likely to further boost sales. Ozempic is off to a solid start since its launch and will drive growth for the company. The launch of Rybelsus also looks impressive. The supply issues with Wegovy have been resolved. The company has been diversifying its efforts to develop new treatments, which is encouraging. The patent expiry on some of the products in Novo Nordisk’s portfolio remains a woe. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past year.

Shares have gained 10.79% over the past four weeks and there have been 2 higher earnings estimate revisions for fiscal 2023 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

