Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Novo Nordisk Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

How much a stock's price changes over time is important for most investors, since price performance can both impact your investment portfolio and help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

Another factor that can influence investors is FOMO, or the fear of missing out, especially with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Novo Nordisk (NVO) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to NVO for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Novo Nordisk's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Novo Nordisk's main business drivers.

Bagsværd, Denmark-based Novo Nordisk is a global healthcare company and a leader in the worldwide diabetes market. The company is also a key player in hemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, hormone replacement therapy and obesity.

Novo Nordisk operates through two segments: Diabetes and obesity care and Biopharmaceuticals. While the Diabetes and obesity care segment covers insulins, glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1), other protein-related products, obesity and oral anti-diabetic drugs, the Biopharmaceuticals segment includes hemophilia, growth hormone therapy and hormone replacement therapy.

Novo Nordisk’s most well-known drugs include Levemir, NovoRapid, Victoza, Ozempic, NovoMix, NovoSeven, NovoThirteen, Ryzodeg, Xultophy, Saxenda, Rybelsus, Esperoct, Sogroya and Norditropin, among several others. The company launched its first product for weight management, Saxenda, in the United States in 2015.

In August 2018, Novo Nordisk announced that it has acquired all of the shares of Ziylo Ltd. Ziylo is a University of Bristol spin-out company based at Unit DX science incubator in the United Kingdom. The acquisition gives Novo Nordisk full rights to Ziylo's glucose binding molecule platform to develop glucose responsive insulins (GRIs). Novo Nordisk is focused on developing this technology in order to develop this next generation of insulin, which would lead to a safer and more effective insulin therapy.

Novo Nordisk generated revenues of DKK 140,800 million in 2021 compared with DKK 126,946 million in 2020. Revenues increased 11% in Danish kroner and 14% at currency exchange rate.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of a few things: research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Novo Nordisk a decade ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in January 2013 would be worth $4,025.30, or a gain of 302.53%, as of January 20, 2023, and this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

In comparison, the S&P 500 gained 162.38% and the price of gold went up 10.13% over the same time frame.

Analysts are anticipating more upside for NVO.

Novo Nordisk has one of the broadest diabetes portfolios in the industry. Drug sales have been gaining and maintaining momentum. Label expansion of the existing drugs is likely to boost sales further in the days ahead. Promising diabetes drug, Ozempic is off to a solid start since its launch and remains the growth engine for the company. The launch of Rybelsus also looks impressive. However, lower realized prices in the United States, loss of exclusivity for products and stiff competition can affect sales. The supply challenges for Wegovy have hurt the stock. The patent expiry on some of the products in Novo Nordisk’s portfolio remains a woe. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past year.

Over the past four weeks, shares have rallied 5.27%, and there have been 4 higher earnings estimate revisions in the past two months for fiscal 2022 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

