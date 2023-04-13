Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in New York Times Co. Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

How much a stock's price changes over time is important for most investors, since price performance can both impact your investment portfolio and help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

The fear of missing out, or FOMO, also plays a factor in investing, especially with particular tech giants, as well as popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in New York Times Co. (NYT) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to NYT for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

New York Times Co.'s Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at New York Times Co.'s main business drivers.

Founded in 1896 and headquartered in New York City, New York, The New York Times Company (NYT) operates as a diversified media company that comprises newspapers, Internet businesses and other investments.

The company ended fourth-quarter 2022 with roughly 9.55 million paid subscribers, with about 10.98 million paid subscriptions across its print and digital products. Of the 9.55 million subscribers, approximately 8.83 million were paid digital-only subscribers, with roughly 10.26 million paid digital-only subscriptions.



On Feb 1, 2022, The New York Times Company acquired The Athletic Media Company, a global digital subscription-based sports media business that provides national and local coverage of more than 200 clubs and teams in the United States and globally. As a result of this buyout, beginning first-quarter 2022, the company has two reportable segments: The New York Times Group and The Athletic.



The company generates revenues primarily from subscriptions and advertising. Subscription revenues consist of revenues from subscriptions to digital and print products (which include news product, as well as The Athletic and Games, Cooking, Audm and Wirecutter products), and single-copy as well as bulk sales of print products. Advertising revenues are mainly from advertisers, namely, technology, financial and luxury goods firms, promoting products, services or brands on digital platforms in the form of display ads, audio and video, and in print in the form of column-inch ads.



Other revenues primarily consist of revenues from licensing, Wirecutter affiliate referrals, commercial printing, retail commerce, student subscription sponsorship program, live events business, and television and film.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio requires research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in New York Times Co. ten years ago, you're likely feeling pretty good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in April 2013 would be worth $3,963.60, or a gain of 296.36%, as of April 13, 2023, and this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

The S&P 500 rose 157.54% and the price of gold increased 23.93% over the same time frame in comparison.

Going forward, analysts are expecting more upside for NYT.

The New York Times Company’s business model, with a greater emphasis on subscriptions, lower dependency on traditional advertising and a sturdy balance sheet, puts the company in a better position to navigate through the current macroeconomic conditions. This is evident from the company's better-than-expected fourth-quarter 2022 results. Subscription revenues rose in the quarter due to continued progress in bundle offerings. Digital-only subscribers witnessed a sharp rise on a sequential basis. Management envisions first-quarter 2023 subscription revenues to increase about 6-9%, with digital-only subscription revenues anticipated to rise roughly 13-16%. The New York Times Company has been enhancing its reach through strategic buyouts and investments in games, sports and lifestyle. It is aiming for 15 million subscribers by 2027.

Shares have gained 7.34% over the past four weeks and there have been 1 higher earnings estimate revisions for fiscal 2023 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The New York Times Company (NYT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.