Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Molina Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

How much a stock's price changes over time is a significant driver for most investors. Not only can price performance impact your portfolio, but it can help you compare investment results across sectors and industries as well.

Another thing that can drive investing is the fear of missing out, or FOMO. This particularly applies to tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Molina (MOH) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to MOH for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Molina's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Molina's main business drivers.

Founded in 1980 and headquartered in Long Beach, CA, Molina Healthcare Inc. is a multi-state managed care organization participating exclusively in government-sponsored healthcare programs such as the Medicaid program and the State Children's Health Insurance Program (SCHIP), catering to low-income persons. It is a FORTUNE 500 company.



The company provides managed healthcare services under the Medicaid and Medicare programs, and through the state insurance marketplaces (the Marketplace). Strong Medicare and Medicaid performance will buoy results.

Molina Healthcare was formerly known as American Family Care Inc. until it changed its name in Mar 2000. The company currently operates in two segments: Health Plans and Other. The company manages most of its operations through the Health Plans segment.



The Other segment mainly includes the results of the Pathways behavioral health unit, which Molina sold in the fourth quarter of 2018 apart from other corporate amounts not allocated to the segment.

As of Dec 31, 2022, the company served around 5.3 million members through its locally-operated health plans across several markets, indicating a 1.1% year-over-year increase. This is reflective of an improving business scenario.

The health plans are locally operated by wholly owned subsidiaries of Molina, each of which is licensed as a health maintenance organization, or HMO. Molina Healthcare derives revenues primarily from premiums paid to its health plans by the relevant state Medicaid authority. The premium revenues are jointly financed by the federal government and the states.

The company also derives revenues from the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) in connection with its Medicare services.

Bottom Line

Putting together a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of research, patience, and a little bit of risk. For Molina, if you bought shares a decade ago, you're likely feeling really good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in August 2013 would be worth $9,082, or an 808.20% gain, as of August 28, 2023. Investors should keep in mind that this return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

The S&P 500 rose 164.85% and the price of gold increased 29.92% over the same time frame in comparison.

Analysts are anticipating more upside for MOH.

Molina Healthcare’s second-quarter earnings beat estimates. It is poised for growth on the back of improving top-line and margin recovery. We expect the top line to grow 3.5% year over year in 2023. The company's enterprise-wide restructuring program to improve operational efficiency is providing impressive results. Its solid 2023 guidance instills investors’ confidence. Adjusted EPS for 2023 is expected to be a minimum of $20.75, which suggests 16% growth from the 2022 figure. New contract wins continue to buoy results. Its balance sheet strength is impressive. Its shares have outperformed its industry in a year. However, a high MCR ratio indicates a smaller amount of premium left over after paying insurance claims. We expect membership to fall 2.8% year over year as of Dec 31, 2023. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.

Over the past four weeks, shares have rallied 5.81%, and there have been 6 higher earnings estimate revisions in the past two months for fiscal 2023 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Molina Healthcare, Inc (MOH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.