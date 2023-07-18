Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in MGM Resorts Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

How much a stock's price changes over time is important for most investors, since price performance can both impact your investment portfolio and help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

FOMO, or the fear of missing out, also plays a role in investing, particularly with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in MGM Resorts (MGM) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to MGM for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

MGM Resorts' Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at MGM Resorts' main business drivers.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company and primarily owns and operates casino resorts through wholly owned subsidiaries. The company’s resort portfolio incorporates 30 unique hotel offerings, including some of the most familiar resort brands in the industry such as Bellagio, MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay and The Mirage.



The company reports under three operating segments: Las Vegas Strip (49% of total revenues in 2021), Regional Operations (35%), MGM China (12.5%) and Management and other operations (3.5%). MGM China’s operations consist of the MGM Macau resort and casino (MGM Macau) and the company is currently developing an integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resort on the Cotai Strip in the region. Meanwhile, in Oct 2015, MGM Resorts created a controlled real estate investment trust (REIT) named MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP), which began trading in April 2016.

MGM Resorts International holds 73% interest in MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP), a premier real estate investment trust engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale resorts. It also owns 56% stake in MGM China Holdings Limited, which owns MGM MACAU and 50% of CityCenter in Las Vegas.



MGM Resorts recently acquired the operations of Empire City Casino in New York and Hard Rock Rocksino in Ohio, which was rebranded as MGM Northfield Park. In 2018, MGM Resorts opened MGM Springfield in Massachusetts, MGM COTAI in Macau, and the first Bellagio-branded hotel in Shanghai.



The company’s superior business model, extensive non-gaming revenue opportunities, high-quality assets and attractive property locations are the primary growth drivers. In the past few years, it has taken various initiatives to align every recognized brand into one global entertainment brand. This resulted in a disciplined business model, with a unified view of strategy.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of a few things: research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in MGM Resorts a decade ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in July 2013 would be worth $3,071.38, or a gain of 207.14%, as of July 18, 2023, according to our calculations. This return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

In comparison, the S&P 500 gained 169.07% and the price of gold went up 46.41% over the same time frame.

Analysts are forecasting more upside for MGM too.

Shares of MGM Resorts have outperformed the industry in the past year. The company is benefiting from increased business volume and travel activity, primarily at MGM China and Las Vegas Strip Resorts. The removal of COVID-related travel restrictions in Macau resulted in high contributions from MGM China segment. The company emphasizes on international expansion to drive growth. To this end, it has made progress related to development plans in Japan and Dubai. The company also plans to expand its footprint in New York. The company is optimistic regarding BetMGM operations as it anticipates revenue contributions of $1.8 billion-$2 billion in 2023. Earnings estimates for 2023 have increased in the past 60 days, depicting analysts’ optimism over its growth prospects.

The stock is up 13.02% over the past four weeks, and no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 1 higher, for fiscal 2023. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

