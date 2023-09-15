Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in MercadoLibre Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. Not only can it impact your investment portfolio, but it can also help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

Another factor that can influence investors is FOMO, or the fear of missing out, especially with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in MercadoLibre (MELI) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to MELI for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

MercadoLibre's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at MercadoLibre's main business drivers.

Buenos Aires, Argentina based MercadoLibre, Inc. is one of the largest e-commerce platforms in South America. The company is a market leader in e-commerce in Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Ecuador, Costa Rica, Peru, Mexico, and Uruguay based on unique visitors and page views.



The company also operates e-commerce platform in Honduras, Nicaragua, Dominican Republic, Salvador, Panama, Guatemala, Paraguay, Bolivia, and Portugal.



MercadoLibre reported revenues of $10.5 billion in 2022. The company offers a bunch of six integrated e-commerce services:



MercadoLibre Marketplace enables businesses and individuals to conduct sales, purchase online and list their merchandise.



MercadoLibre Classifieds offers online classified listing services for motor vehicles, real estate and services. These listing charge only optional placement fees and hence they are different from Marketplace listings.



MercadoPago FinTech platform allows users to send and receive payments seamlessly within MercadoLibre’s marketplace. Outside of this, merchants are allowed to process payments via websites, mobile apps and mobile point of sale.



MercadoLibre advertising program enables advertisers and seller to display their product ads on the company’s webpages.



MercadoShops online webstores solution aids users in managing and promoting their online stores.



MercadoEnvios logistics service provides integration with third-party carriers and logistics service providers to the sellers on the company’s platform.



MercadoLibre has four reportable geographic segments— Brazil, Argentina, Mexico and Other Countries. In 2022, Brazil generated 53.8% of the company’s revenues. Argentina, Mexico and Other Countries generated 23.7%, 17.7% and 4.8% of revenues, respectively.



Effective Dec 1, 2017, MercadoLibre deconsolidated its Venezuelan subsidiaries. The company no longer includes the balances, results of operations and cash flows of the Venezuelan subsidiaries in its consolidated financial statements.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio requires research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in MercadoLibre ten years ago, you're likely feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in September 2013 would be worth $11,034.78, or a gain of 1,003.48%, as of September 15, 2023, according to our calculations. This return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

In comparison, the S&P 500 gained 166.89% and the price of gold went up 38.61% over the same time frame.

Analysts are anticipating more upside for MELI.

MercadoLibre’s shares have outperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. The company is benefiting from strengthening online-to-offline offerings. Further, robust mobile-point-of-sale business and growing adoption of MercadoPago are driving the total payment volume growth of the company. Also, increasing traffic and engagement rate by buyers on the company’s online retail platform is a positive. Growing penetration of managed networks is another positive. Additionally, rapid adoption of Mobile Wallet remains a major tailwind. Further, robust shipments growth via MercadoEnvios, and rising commerce and fintech revenues are contributing well. The company remains optimistic about its fintech and logistics businesses. However, rising expenses related to warehousing, free shipping subsidies and mPOS discounts are major concerns.

The stock is up 15.62% over the past four weeks, and no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 4 higher, for fiscal 2023. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

