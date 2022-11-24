Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Linde Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. This factor can impact your investment portfolio as well as help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

Another thing that can drive investing is the fear of missing out, or FOMO. This particularly applies to tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Linde (LIN) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to LIN for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Linde's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Linde's main business drivers.

Linde plc, based in Guildford, the United Kingdom, is a leading producer of industrial gases that are being utilized in various industries like chemicals & refining, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing and primary metals.



With a wide range of applications for its industrial gases, the company is making the world more productive by the day. Its primary products in industrial gases include oxygen, which is being used for life support in hospitals. The company’s process gas like hydrogen is being utilized for clean fuels, while its high-purity and specialty gases are being employed for manufacturing electronics. Moreover, while delivering state-of-the-art solutions related to gas processing, the company is helping the world reduce emissions.



In October 2018, a compelling combination of Praxair and Linde AG created Linde plc. With the combination of Linde AG’s engineering and technology along with Praxair’s operational excellence, Linde has become a global industrial gas leader. Importantly, the merger has created a more diversified company with significantly higher exposure to long-term macro growth trends. With stronger balance sheet, the merged company is financially more flexible to invest in key growth projects.



It is to be taken into consideration that the company has a significant project backlog that will drive sales. In fact, the company has sale-of-gas backlog of $3.5 billion at Dec 31, 2021. From its Engineering business, which is separated from industrial gases operations, the company has a backlog of $9.6 billion, securing future cashflows.



The company is also committed in returning capital to shareholders. In 2021, the company repurchased $4.6 billion in ordinary shares and paid $2.2 billion dividends.



Linde has three main reportable segments, comprising Americas, EMEA (Europe/Middle East/Africa), and APAC (Asia/South Pacific). Each of the segments was responsible for a respective 47%, 26% and 21% of total operating profit in 2021. The Engineering unit, another business segment, was responsible for the remaining 7% of 2021 operating profit.

Bottom Line

While anyone can invest, building a lucrative investment portfolio takes research, patience, and a little bit of risk. If you had invested in Linde ten years ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in November 2012 would be worth $3,206.40, or a gain of 220.64%, as of November 24, 2022, and this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

Compare this to the S&P 500's rally of 185.79% and gold's return of -3.85% over the same time frame.

Going forward, analysts are expecting more upside for LIN.

Over the past four weeks, shares have rallied 16.29%, and there have been 8 higher earnings estimate revisions in the past two months for fiscal 2022 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

