Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Lennar Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. Not only can it impact your investment portfolio, but it can also help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

Another thing that can drive investing is the fear of missing out, or FOMO. This particularly applies to tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Lennar (LEN) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to LEN for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Lennar's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Lennar's main business drivers.

Founded in 1954 and based in Miami, FL, Lennar Corporation is engaged in homebuilding and financial services in the United States. The company’s reportable segments consist of Homebuilding, Lennar Financial Services, Rialto and Lennar Multifamily.



Despite the varied product portfolio, homebuilding remains Lennar’s core business. Homebuilding operations (accounting for 94.9% of fiscal 2022 total revenues) include the sale and construction of single-family attached and detached homes as well as the purchase, development and sale of residential land directly and through unconsolidated entities.



Lennar’s reportable homebuilding segments consist of Homebuilding East, which covers Florida, Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia; Homebuilding Central covers Arizona, Colorado and Texas; Homebuilding West covers California and Nevada; Homebuilding Other covers Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, Oregon, Tennessee, Utah and Washington. However, Homebuilding Other is not considered a reportable segment.



The Financial Services business (2.4%) includes mortgage financing, title insurance and closing services to the company’s homebuyers as well as others through Lennar’s financial services subsidiaries — Universal American Mortgage Company and Eagle Home Mortgage.



Lennar Multi-Family (2.6%) is involved in the development, construction and property management of multi-family rental apartments in premium markets of California through unconsolidated entities.



Lennar & Other (0.1%) includes operations primarily from the company's share of carried interests in Rialto fund investments, retained after the sale of Rialto's asset and investment management platform, along with equity in earnings/loss from Rialto fund investments and strategic technology investments, including other income (expense).

Bottom Line

While anyone can invest, building a lucrative investment portfolio takes research, patience, and a little bit of risk. If you had invested in Lennar ten years ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in July 2013 would be worth $3,657.50, or a gain of 265.75%, as of July 18, 2023, according to our calculations. This return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

Compare this to the S&P 500's rally of 169.07% and gold's return of 46.41% over the same time frame.

Looking ahead, analysts are expecting more upside for LEN.

Lennar reported impressive second-quarter fiscal 2023 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 26.72% and 10.48%, respectively. The company is benefiting from digital marketing initiatives and dynamic pricing model. Also, land-lighter strategy and effective cost-control measures are added positives. The company continues to emphasize on refining its land acquisition and management, focusing on optimizing land and land bank strategy. Lennar successfully reduced land ownership on balance sheet, with 70% of land now under control and only 30% owned. This reflects on effective utilization of resources. Earnings estimates for fiscal 2023 have increased in the past 30 days, depicting analysts' optimism over its growth prospects.

Shares have gained 8.64% over the past four weeks and there have been 5 higher earnings estimate revisions for fiscal 2023 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lennar Corporation (LEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.