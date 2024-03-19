Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

How much a stock's price changes over time is important for most investors, since price performance can both impact your investment portfolio and help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

What if you'd invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to JPM for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s main business drivers.

Headquartered in New York, JPMorgan Chase & Co. is one of the biggest global banks with assets worth $3.88 trillion and stockholders’ equity worth $327.9 billion as of Dec 31, 2023. With operations in more than 60 countries, the company (incorporated under Delaware law in 1968) is one of the largest financial service firms in the world.



JPMorgan organizes its business through following five reportable segments:

Consumer & Community Banking (CCB) segment (constituting 43.2% of total net revenues in 2023) serves consumers and businesses through personal service at bank branches and through automated teller machine (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking. CCB is organized into Consumer & Business Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Card & Auto.



Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB) segment (30%) offers a wide range of IB, market-making, prime brokerage, and wholesale payments services to a global client base of corporations, investors, financial institutions, government and municipal entities.



Commercial Banking (CB) segment (9.6%) provides lending, wholesale payments, and investment banking services to corporations, municipalities, financial institutions and non-profit entities.



Asset & Wealth Management (AWM) segment (12.2%) provides services to institutions, retail investors and high-net-worth individuals. It offers global investment management in equities, fixed income, real estate, hedge funds, private equity and liquidity including money market instruments and bank deposits. The segment also offers trust and estate, banking and brokerage services.



Corporate segment (5%) consists of Treasury & Chief Investment Office (CIO) and Other Corporate, which includes corporate staff units and centrally managed expenses.

Bottom Line

While anyone can invest, building a lucrative investment portfolio takes research, patience, and a little bit of risk. If you had invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. ten years ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in March 2014 would be worth $3,318.29, or a 231.83% gain, as of March 19, 2024. Investors should keep in mind that this return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

The S&P 500 rose 175.04% and the price of gold increased 56.16% over the same time frame in comparison.

Analysts are forecasting more upside for JPM too.

JPMorgan's shares have outperformed the industry over the past year. Its fourth-quarter 2023 results reflected the impact of high rates and the First Republic Bank deal. High interest rates, buyouts, opening new branches and decent loan demand will aid net interest income (NII), though rising funding costs will weigh on it. Our estimates for NII (managed) and loans imply a CAGR of 1% and 6.7%, respectively, by 2026. Despite some green shoots in the investment banking (IB) business, IB fees are less likely to improve anytime soon. This, along with the volatile nature of the capital markets business and high mortgage rates, will likely hamper fee income growth. Owing to these challenges, we expect total non-interest income (managed) to decline 1.4% in 2024. Mounting operating expenses are a headwind, and we expect it to rise 3.6% this year.

The stock is up 7.61% over the past four weeks, and no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 5 higher, for fiscal 2024. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

