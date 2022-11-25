Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. This factor can impact your investment portfolio as well as help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

FOMO, or the fear of missing out, also plays a role in investing, particularly with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to JPM for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s main business drivers.

Headquartered in New York, JPMorgan Chase & Co. is one of the biggest global banks with assets valued at $3.78 trillion and stockholders’ equity worth $288 billion as of Sep 30, 2022. With operations in more than 60 countries, the company (incorporated under Delaware law in 1968) is one of the largest financial service firms in the world.



JPMorgan organizes its business through following five reportable segments:

Consumer & Community Banking (CCB) segment (constituting 13.6% of total assets in 2021) serves consumers and businesses through personal service at bank branches and through automated teller machine (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking. CCB is organized into Consumer & Business Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Card & Auto.



Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB) segment (33.6%) offers a wide range of IB, market-making, prime brokerage, and wholesale payments services to a global client base of corporations, investors, financial institutions, government and municipal entities.



Commercial Banking (CB) segment (6.2%) provides lending, wholesale payments, and investment banking services to corporations, municipalities, financial institutions and non-profit entities.



Asset & Wealth Management (AWM) segment (6.2%) provides services to institutions, retail investors and high-net-worth individuals. It offers global investment management in equities, fixed income, real estate, hedge funds, private equity and liquidity including money market instruments and bank deposits. The segment also offers trust and estate, banking and brokerage services.



Corporate segment (40.4%) consists of Treasury & Chief Investment Office (CIO) and Other Corporate, which includes corporate staff units and centrally managed expenses.

Bottom Line

While anyone can invest, building a lucrative investment portfolio takes research, patience, and a little bit of risk. If you had invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. ten years ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in November 2012 would be worth $3,321.49, or a gain of 232.15%, as of November 25, 2022, according to our calculations. This return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

In comparison, the S&P 500 gained 185.79% and the price of gold went up -3.85% over the same time frame.

Analysts are anticipating more upside for JPM.

JPMorgan's shares have outperformed the industry over the past six months. Its third-quarter 2022 results show positive effects of higher rates and solid loan demand as well as robust trading performance, while worsening macroeconomic outlook was a headwind. Opening new branches, strategic buyouts/investments and global expansion and digitization efforts will keep driving financials. Higher rates and a steady rise in loan demand will keep aiding net interest income (NII). Our estimates for NII (managed) suggest a CAGR of 13% by 2024. Yet, the volatile nature of the capital markets business and higher mortgage rates are likely to make fee income growth tough. Our estimates for non-interest income (managed) indicate a decline of almost 12% this year. Steadily rising expenses remain a key woe, and we expect the same to rise nearly 7% for 2022.

The stock is up 9.53% over the past four weeks, and no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 9 higher, for fiscal 2022. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

