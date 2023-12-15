Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in InterDigital Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

How much a stock's price changes over time is important for most investors, since price performance can both impact your investment portfolio and help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

FOMO, or the fear of missing out, also plays a role in investing, particularly with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in InterDigital (IDCC) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to IDCC for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

InterDigital's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at InterDigital's main business drivers.

Headquartered in Wilmington, DE, InterDigital, Inc. is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enables wireless communications and capabilities. The company engages in designing and developing a wide range of advanced technology solutions, which are used in digital cellular as well as wireless 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

Furthermore, the company’s team of skilled engineers has an expertise in major mobile connectivity as well as in technologies related to content delivery. Notably, InterDigital’s secure and scalable horizontal platform, oneMPOWER, enables businesses to launch and manage Internet of Things (IoT) applications. The company also provides video encoding and transmission technologies while conducting fundamental research into video coding, IoT, smart home, imaging sciences, augmented reality and virtual reality, and artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies. The patented technologies of the company are used in several products like mobile devices, wireless infrastructure equipment as well as IoT devices and software platforms.

InterDigital derives revenues primarily from patent licensing, with contributions from patent sales, product sales, technology solutions licensing, and sales and engineering services. It has one of the most significant patent portfolios in the wireless and video industries. The company reports under a single operating segment.

The company has incorporated high quality video and artificial intelligence (AI) research team along with an established portfolio of video expertise to expand its footprint in wireless and video technologies and consumer electronics. InterDigital actively contributes to the technical development of standards pertaining to digital cellular and wireless communications and other technologies. Leveraging economies of scale and interoperability functions, these standards provide detailed specifications for wireless communications products and systems. Moreover, the standardization process benefits both implementers and consumers as it encourages the development of ideas and technical solutions that result in innovative standards.

Bottom Line

Putting together a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of research, patience, and a little bit of risk. For InterDigital, if you bought shares a decade ago, you're likely feeling really good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in December 2013 would be worth $3,354.90, or a gain of 235.49%, as of December 15, 2023, and this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

In comparison, the S&P 500 gained 165.84% and the price of gold went up 58.09% over the same time frame.

Analysts are forecasting more upside for IDCC too.

InterDigital reported solid third-quarter 2023 results, with both the bottom line and top line surpassing the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company is benefiting from healthy demand trends in the CE, loT/Auto and smartphone markets. Improvement in catch-up revenues driven by new patent license agreements is a tailwind. Initiatives to expedite research in advanced 5G and 6G networks will likely boost prospects. Collaboration with IIT Kanpur will focus on advanced MIMO system development that will support high-bandwidth-intensive applications and enable ultra-low latency communications. Efforts to optimize its strength in the core wireless licensing business and steps to drive shareholder value are positive factors. However, substantial competitive pressure and rising operating costs are straining margins. A high debt burden is a concern.

Shares have gained 11.32% over the past four weeks and there have been 3 higher earnings estimate revisions for fiscal 2023 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.