Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Inter Parfums Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

How much a stock's price changes over time is a significant driver for most investors. Not only can price performance impact your portfolio, but it can help you compare investment results across sectors and industries as well.

Another factor that can influence investors is FOMO, or the fear of missing out, especially with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Inter Parfums (IPAR) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to IPAR for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Inter Parfums' Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Inter Parfums' main business drivers.

Inter Parfums, Inc. is engaged in the manufacturing, distribution and marketing of a wide range of fragrances and related products. Organized as per the laws of the State of Delaware in May 1985, the company was formerly known as Jean Philippe Fragrances, Inc. In July 1999, the company changed its name to Inter Parfums, Inc.

The company manages its business through two operational units — European-based operations and United States-based operations. In context with the European unit, the company produces and distributes products through license agreements with other brands. Certain prestige fragrance products of the company are marketed by its owned subsidiary in Paris, Interparfums SA.

Some of the well-known brands of the company in the European unit are Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T. Dupont and Van Cleef & Arpels. Markedly, sales through European operations contributed nearly 75% to net sales in 2021.

Additionally, products sold and marketed under the United States operations unit are either owned by the company or through licensing agreements. The unit contributed nearly 25% to the company’s sales in 2021. Some of the established brands in this category are Abercrombie & Fitch, Agent Provocateur, Anna Sui, bebe, Dunhill, Hollister, French Connection, Graff, GUESS, Lily Aldridge and Oscar de la Renta.

It is important to note that the company does not own any manufacturing facilities. Inter Parfums acts as a general contractor by sourcing the required components from suppliers. The components are assembled at distribution centers, which are then sent to third-party fillers. The third-party fillers manufacture the finished products for Inter Parfums and deliver the same to distribution centers.

The company sells its products mainly through department stores, specialty stores, perfumeries, domestic and international wholesalers, and distributors. Inter Parfum’s products are also sold through various internet platforms, including department store websites like macys.com, major websites like amazon.com, duty store websites like sephora.com, and websites of licensors such as montblanc.com.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio requires research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Inter Parfums ten years ago, you're likely feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in March 2013 would be worth $5,860.27, or a gain of 486.03%, as of March 21, 2023, according to our calculations. This return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

In comparison, the S&P 500 gained 153.52% and the price of gold went up 17.66% over the same time frame.

Analysts are forecasting more upside for IPAR too.

Inter Parfums’ shares have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company has been benefiting from strength in its brand portfolio, which continued in the fourth quarter of 2022. The company's fourth-quarter top and the bottom line increased year over year. In the fourth quarter, IPAR witnessed solid sales increases from its largest brands, including Montblanc, Jimmy Choo, Coach and GUESS?. The company began 2023 on a solid note, with sizable orders booked in the first two months. Management raised its 2023 net sales and earnings per share (EPS) guidance. Also, the company expects to unveil new products and brand extensions throughout 2023. Inter Parfums has been on track to expand its business through new licenses or buyouts. However, the company has been grappling with higher SG&A expenses for a while.

Shares have gained 17.84% over the past four weeks and there have been 4 higher earnings estimate revisions for fiscal 2023 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

