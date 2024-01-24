Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Hologic Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

How much a stock's price changes over time is a significant driver for most investors. Not only can price performance impact your portfolio, but it can help you compare investment results across sectors and industries as well.

Another factor that can influence investors is FOMO, or the fear of missing out, especially with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Hologic (HOLX) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to HOLX for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Hologic's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Hologic's main business drivers.

Headquartered in Bedford, MA, Hologic Inc. develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics, medical imaging systems and surgical products which cater to the healthcare needs of women.

Hologic operates through the following four segments:

Diagnostics (46.6% of total revenues in FY23): With the Gen-Probe acquisition, Hologic currently offers APTIMA family of assays that includes the APTIMA Combo 2 assay, which feature the APTIMA CT and APTIMA GC assays, the APTIMA HPV assay and the APTIMA Trichomonas assay. Other products include the ThinPrep system, primarily used in cytology applications.

Breast Health (35.5% of total revenues in FY23): Products include a broad portfolio of breast imaging and related products and accessories, including digital and film-based mammography systems, computer-aided detection (CAD), breast biopsy guidance systems, minimally invasive breast biopsy and tissue extraction devices and breast brachytherapy products.

GYN Surgical (14.9% of total revenues in FY23): Products include the NovaSure endometrial ablation system – used in the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding and the MyoSure hysteroscopic tissue removal system – which allows incision less removal of fibroids and polyps within the uterus.

Skeletal Health (2.8% of total revenues in FY23): This segment includes dual-energy X-ray bone densitometry systems, an ultrasound-based osteoporosis assessment product, and Fluoroscan mini-C arm imaging products.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio requires research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Hologic ten years ago, you're likely feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in January 2014 would be worth $3,405.20, or a gain of 240.52%, as of January 24, 2024, according to our calculations. This return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

Compare this to the S&P 500's rally of 166.05% and gold's return of 57.69% over the same time frame.

Looking ahead, analysts are expecting more upside for HOLX.

Hologic continues to witness revenue growth with recovery in procedural volumes and an acceleration from new business lines. The company’s Breast Health segment continues to deliver strong growth, driven by higher capital equipment revenues. The company’s expanded global installed base of more than 3,260 Panthers at the end of the fiscal Q4 represents the catalyst for Hologic’s sustained growth. To streamline its operations and reduce the cost of revenues, Hologic has been adopting strategies that are likely to drive future growth. The adjusted operating margin is primarily driven by improved non-COVID base business performance and lower marketing expenses. However, the significant decline in COVID-19 assay revenues continues to dent the top line. Foreign exchange woes and macroeconomic challenges impede the company’s growth.

Shares have gained 5.06% over the past four weeks and there have been 1 higher earnings estimate revisions for fiscal 2023 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

