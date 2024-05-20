Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Harmony Gold Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. This factor can impact your investment portfolio as well as help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

The fear of missing out, or FOMO, also plays a factor in investing, especially with particular tech giants, as well as popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Harmony Gold (HMY) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to HMY for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Harmony Gold's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Harmony Gold's main business drivers.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited is based in Randfontein, South Africa. The company conducts underground and surface gold mining. It is also engaged in related activities such as exploration, processing, smelting and refining. Harmony is South Africa's biggest gold producer by volume with production of 1.47 million ounces in fiscal 2023.



The company’s mining operations are principally concentrated in South Africa. The company has nine underground operations located in the Witwatersrand Basin. Additionally, Harmony has an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt along with several surface sources treatment operations. The Hidden Valley, which is located in Papua New Guinea, is an open-pit silver and gold mine.



Also, many of these mines are located in the Free State Province such as Welcom, Virginia, Tshepong and Bambanani, along with the Evander gold mine in Mpumalanga province, the Elandskraal mine at the West Rand goldfields in Gauteng province, and Kalgold operations in the North West province.



The company has discontinued its mining operations at Mt. Magnet and South Kalgoorlie in Western Australia as a strategic move. Harmony recorded sales of $2,774 million for fiscal 2023 (ended Jun 30, 2023).

Exploration Projects

Domestic Projects: In South Africa, Harmony operates a total of nine underground operations, one open pit operation and several surface operations including an open cast mine, and nine processing plants, which are located in all of the currently known goldfields in the Witwatersrand basin of South Africa as well as the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt.

International Projects: In Papua New Guinea (PNG), Harmony has full ownership of Hidden Valley, an open-cast gold and silver project that began production in June 2009, and 50% ownership of the Wafi-Golpu project. Harmony’s exploration portfolio focuses principally on highly prospective areas in PNG and the Wafi-Golpu project in particular. Harmony expects that if Wafi-Golpu is developed, it will shift the company’s geographical mix from more than 90% South African production to 75% domestic output and 25% offshore. Harmony, in December 2022, also acquired the Eva Copper project and surrounding exploration tenements from Copper Mountain Mining Corporation.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio requires research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Harmony Gold ten years ago, you're likely feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in May 2014 would be worth $3,108.28, or a gain of 210.83%, as of May 20, 2024, according to our calculations. This return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

Compare this to the S&P 500's rally of 182.41% and gold's return of 79.53% over the same time frame.

Looking ahead, analysts are expecting more upside for HMY.

Earnings estimates for Harmony’s current fiscal have been going up over the past month. Harmony is benefiting from a diverse portfolio of gold development projects. The Wafi-Golpu project is expected to significantly boost the company’s production profile. The project is estimated to produce around 500,000 gold equivalent ounces per year for the company during peak production. The low-risk Eva Copper project in Australia offers additional upside, giving the company a significant global copper gold footprint. Harmony acquired Eva Copper in fiscal 2023, adding a tier one mining jurisdiction to its portfolio. The acquisition is in line with Harmony’s objective of transitioning into a low-cost gold and copper mining company. Also, the reduction in debt levels work in favor of the company.





The stock is up 5.06% over the past four weeks, and no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 1 higher, for fiscal 2024. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.