Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Exact Sciences Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. This factor can impact your investment portfolio as well as help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

Another thing that can drive investing is the fear of missing out, or FOMO. This particularly applies to tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Exact Sciences (EXAS) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to EXAS for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Exact Sciences' Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Exact Sciences' main business drivers.

Exact Sciences Corporation is a molecular diagnostics company focused on the early detection and prevention of some of the deadliest forms of cancer. The company has developed an accurate, non-invasive, patient-friendly screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company is currently working on the development of additional tests for other types of cancer, with the goal of becoming a leader in cancer screening and diagnostics.

On Nov 8, 2019, Exact Sciences completed the acquisition of Genomic Health for a value of approximately $2.8 billion. Prior to merger, Genomic Health was a prominent provider of genomic-based diagnostic tests in the field of cancer care. The company used to offer its line of products under the brand name Oncotype DX.

Following the consolidation, Exact Sciences currently has two of the strongest brands in cancer diagnostics, Cologuard and Oncotype DX.

Cologuard Test: This is a non-invasive stool-based DNA (sDNA) screening test that utilizes a multi-target approach to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

Oncotype DX: Genomic Health’s first product, the 21-gene Oncotype DX breast cancer test launched in Jan 2004, is used to predict the likelihood of cancer recurrence, patient survival within 10 years of diagnosis and chemotherapy benefit for early-stage patients.

In Jan 2010, Genomic launched its Oncotype DX colon cancer test to predict individual recurrence risk in stage II colon cancer patients post-surgery although the test is yet to make any significant contribution to the top line. In May 2013, Genomic Health commercialized Oncotype DX prostate cancer test.

Exact Sciences acquired Paradigm Diagnostics and Viomics in March 2020, Base Genomics Limited in October 2020 and Thrive Earlier Detection Corporation in January 2021.

Bottom Line

Putting together a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of research, patience, and a little bit of risk. For Exact Sciences, if you bought shares a decade ago, you're likely feeling really good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in January 2013 would be worth $5,908.93, or a gain of 490.89%, as of January 30, 2023, and this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

Compare this to the S&P 500's rally of 170.84% and gold's return of 10.50% over the same time frame.

Analysts are anticipating more upside for EXAS.

Exact Sciences exited the third quarter of 2022 with better-than-expected results. The quarter’s net loss was narrower than the year-ago period figure. Robust revenues from the Screening and Precision Oncology segments contributed to the third-quarter top line. The company noted that more than 292,000 healthcare providers ordered Cologuard from its launch till the end of September. The growing uptake of the company’s Oncotype DX Breast and therapy selection products are major advantages. On the flip side, a decline in COVID-19 sales hampered top-line growth. The company incurred an operating loss in the quarter under review, raising apprehension. A decline in the short-term cash level is a concern as well. In the past year, Exact Sciences has underperformed its industry.

The stock has jumped 36.30% over the past four weeks. Additionally, no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 3 higher, for fiscal 2022; the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for 2023?

From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio has tripled the market, gaining an impressive +884.5% versus the S&P 500’s +287.4%. Our Director of Research has now combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2023. Don’t miss your chance to still be among the first to get in on these just-released stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.