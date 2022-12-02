Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Emcor Group Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

How much a stock's price changes over time is important for most investors, since price performance can both impact your investment portfolio and help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

What if you'd invested in Emcor Group (EME) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to EME for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Emcor Group's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Emcor Group's main business drivers.

EMCOR Group is one of the leading providers of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, as well as building services for a diverse range of businesses. The company serves commercial, industrial, utility and institutional clients. The company currently operates under the following reportable segments:



United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services (contributing 20% to total revenues for 2021) – This comprises systems for premises electrical and lighting systems; electrical power transmission and distribution; roadway and transit lighting; fiber optic lines; voice and data communication; as well as low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security and process control.

United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services (40%) – This involves systems for fire protection; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration and clean-room process ventilation; water and wastewater treatment and central plant heating and cooling; plumbing, process and high-purity piping; millwrighting; steel fabrication, erection and welding; as well as controls and filtration.



United States Building Services (25%) – This segment provides various types of support services related to operation and maintenance of clients’ facilities in the U.S. These include commercial and government site-based operations and maintenance; military base operations support services; infrastructure and building projects for federal, state and local governmental agencies.

United States Industrial Services (10%) – This segment comprises industrial maintenance and services that are needed for refineries and petrochemical plants such as designing, manufacturing, repairing and hydro blast cleaning of shell and tube heat exchangers and related equipment; overhaul and maintenance of critical process units in refineries and petrochemical plants.

United Kingdom Building Services (5%) – This segment provides support services related to operation and maintenance of commercial and government client facilities in the U.K.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of a few things: research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Emcor Group a decade ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in December 2012 would be worth $4,688.28, or a gain of 368.83%, as of December 2, 2022, according to our calculations. This return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

Compare this to the S&P 500's rally of 187.86% and gold's return of 1.08% over the same time frame.

Looking ahead, analysts are expecting more upside for EME.

EMCOR’s shares increased as it reported solid third-quarter 2022 results. Its earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.4% and 4.2% and increased 16.8% and 12.1% year over year, respectively. Organic revenues were up 10.8%, driven by double-digit revenue growth across the U.S. Construction and U.S. Building Services segments. Strong demand across geographies and end-markets served and disciplined project executions are tailwinds. The U.S. Mechanical and Electrical Construction segments continued to display strength, backed by higher project activity. Resilient end markets, solid RPOs and bolt-on acquisitions are also gaining traction. Yet, margins remained under pressure due to supply chain issues and energy and raw material-related costs.

The stock has jumped 8.20% over the past four weeks. Additionally, no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 3 higher, for fiscal 2022; the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME) : Free Stock Analysis Report

