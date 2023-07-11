Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Edwards Lifesciences Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

How much a stock's price changes over time is a significant driver for most investors. Not only can price performance impact your portfolio, but it can help you compare investment results across sectors and industries as well.

Another thing that can drive investing is the fear of missing out, or FOMO. This particularly applies to tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Edwards Lifesciences (EW) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to EW for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Edwards Lifesciences' Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Edwards Lifesciences' main business drivers.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, headquartered in Irvine, CA, deals in products and technologies aimed at treating advanced cardiovascular diseases, especially structural heart disease in critically ill patients. The company is the world’s leading manufacturer of tissue heart valves and repair products used to replace or repair a patient's diseased or defective heart valve. Edwards is also a leading player in hemodynamic monitoring systems used to measure a patient's cardiovascular function in the hospital setting.

The company’s products and technologies are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR), Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies (TMTT), Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

TAVR (64.4% of total revenues in 2022, underlying growth rate was 4.8% from 2021): This segment includes the SAPIEN family of valves used to treat heart valve diseases using catheter-based approaches for patients who have severe symptomatic aortic stenosis and certain patients with congenital heart disease.

TMTT (2.3%, up 36.2%): This segment consists of the PASCAL transcatheter valve repair system and the Cardioband systems for mitral and tricuspid valve repair, which are commercially available in Europe. The PASCAL system provides a differentiated, minimally-invasive therapy to address the needs of patients with mitral regurgitation through leaflet approximation, while the Cardioband system enables clinicians to restore a patient’s mitral or tricuspid valve to a more functional state by reducing the annulus and lowering regurgitation.

Surgical Structural Heart (16.6%; up 8.1%): This segment primarily comprises tissue heart valves and heart valve repair products for the surgical repair or replacement of a patient's heart valve. The portfolio also includes a diverse line of products used during minimally invasive surgical procedures, and cannulae, embolic protection devices and other products used during cardiopulmonary bypass.



Critical Care (16.7%, up 13.4%): Critical Care portfolio includes pulmonary artery catheters, disposable pressure transducers and advanced monitoring systems. The portfolio also includes a line of balloon catheter-based products, surgical clips and inserts.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio requires research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Edwards Lifesciences ten years ago, you're likely feeling pretty good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in July 2013 would be worth $8,398.09, or a gain of 739.81%, as of July 11, 2023, and this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

The S&P 500 rose 166.82% and the price of gold increased 48.07% over the same time frame in comparison.

Going forward, analysts are expecting more upside for EW.

Edwards Lifesciences exited the first quarter of 2023 on a bullish note, with better-than-expected earnings and revenues. The company’s TMTT segment registered strong growth, driven by the continued adoption of the PASCAL Precision system in Europe. During the quarter, the company completed the enrolment of the TRISCEND II pivotal trial for the EVOQUE Tricuspid Valve Replacement System. Growth within Surgical Structural Heart was led by the increased adoption of Edwards' premium products across all regions. The raised full-year 2023 guidance is encouraging too. Yet, the contraction of both margins is discouraging. The choppy market conditions due to the persistent foreign exchange impact and stiff competition within the medical device industry are a concern. In the past year, Edwards Lifesciences underperformed its industry.

The stock has jumped 7.09% over the past four weeks. Additionally, no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 1 higher, for fiscal 2023; the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

