Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Eaton Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

How much a stock's price changes over time is a significant driver for most investors. Not only can price performance impact your portfolio, but it can help you compare investment results across sectors and industries as well.

FOMO, or the fear of missing out, also plays a role in investing, particularly with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Eaton (ETN) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to ETN for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Eaton's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Eaton's main business drivers.

Dublin, Ireland-based Eaton Corporation plc is a diversified power management company and a global technology leader in electrical components and systems. It sells products in more than 175 countries and has 92,000 employees. The company was founded in 1916.



Eaton’s current reportable segments post closure of the Hydraulics segment on Aug 2, 2021 are Electrical Americas, Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle and eMobility.



The Electrical Americas segment includes sales contracts that are primarily for electrical and industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three-phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, as well as services that are primarily produced and sold in North and South America. The Electrical Global segment consists of the same activities as mentioned in Electrical Americas but are primarily produced and sold outside of North and South America.



Vehicle segment includes the company's erstwhile truck and automotive segments. The truck segment designs, manufactures and markets powertrain systems and other components for commercial vehicle markets. Aerospace segment is a supplier of aerospace fuel, hydraulic and pneumatic systems for commercial and military use.



The eMobility segment focus on two technologies within electrical vehicles, namely Power electronics & conversion and Power distribution & circuit protection.



Eaton's segments — Electrical Americas, Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle and eMobility — contributed 41%, 28.2%, 14.6%, 13.6% and 2.6%, respectively to 2022 revenues.

Bottom Line

While anyone can invest, building a lucrative investment portfolio takes research, patience, and a little bit of risk. If you had invested in Eaton ten years ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in November 2013 would be worth $3,141.93, or a 214.19% gain, as of November 13, 2023. Investors should keep in mind that this return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

In comparison, the S&P 500 gained 149.36% and the price of gold went up 44.44% over the same time frame.

Looking ahead, analysts are expecting more upside for ETN.

Eaton’s third-quarter earnings were better than expected. ETN’s ongoing research and development are allowing it to develop new products for providing efficient power management solutions. The company will benefit from improving end-market conditions, increasing demand from the new AI data center and contributions from its organic assets. The firm is expanding via acquisitions and its rising backlog shows demand for its products. ETN's strategy to manufacture in the zone of sale has helped it cut costs. Its shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. Yet, Eaton’s global operations expose it to unpredictable currency translation, changes in tax rates and security breaches, which might impact operations. The shortage of raw materials and supplier insolvencies might impact production and operations.

The stock is up 6.34% over the past four weeks, and no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 6 higher, for fiscal 2023. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Eaton Corporation, PLC (ETN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.