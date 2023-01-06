Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Delta Air Lines Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

How much a stock's price changes over time is important for most investors, since price performance can both impact your investment portfolio and help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

The fear of missing out, or FOMO, also plays a factor in investing, especially with particular tech giants, as well as popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Delta Air Lines (DAL) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to DAL for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Delta Air Lines' Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Delta Air Lines' main business drivers.

Delta Air Lines is one of the four carriers that controls majority of the US aviation market (the carriers account for more than 60% of the domestic market share). This development followed a spate of mergers in the industry during the early part of this century. Delta, the second airline company to have joined the coveted S&P 500 Index, commands more than 17% share of the domestic market. Bulk of this Atlanta-GA based carrier’s revenues are recognized from its airline segment. Evidently, 89.2% of the $29.9-billion amount generated in 2021 came from this unit. Balance is represented by the refinery segment, which operates for the benefit of the airline division by providing it with jet fuel from its own production and agreements with third parties.



With air-travel demand improving mainly owing to widespread vaccinations, passenger revenues increased 75% year over year in 2021 to $22.5 billion. Passenger revenues accounted for the bulk (75.3%) of the top line in 2021. Cargo revenues contributed 3.5% while the rest came from other sources.



Passenger revenues come from three sources, such as ticket sales, loyalty travel awards and travel-related services. In 2021, 85.9% of passenger revenues were recorded from ticket sales. Loyalty travel awards and travel-related services reflected 7.9% and 6.2% of passenger revenues, respectively, in 2020.



Geographically, passenger revenues are generated by domestic operations apart from international operations in the Atlantic, Latin America and the Pacific region. In 2021, 82% of passenger revenues was derived from domestic activities. Domestic passenger revenues increased 84% year over year in 2021. Delta's international operations were up 43% year over year in 2021. In November 2021, travel restrictions on most fully vaccinated visitors to the United States were lifted. Operations in the Atlantic, Latin American and the Pacific regions accounted for 7.9%, 8.3% and 1.8% of 2021’s passenger revenues, respectively.



Delta has hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Seoul-Incheon. As of Dec 31, 2021, Delta's fleet included roughly 1,200 aircraft. Delta aims to retire certain planes. The new jets are 25% more fuel-efficient on an average per seat mile.



The company's fiscal year coincides with the calendar year.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio requires research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Delta Air Lines ten years ago, you're likely feeling pretty good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in January 2013 would be worth $2,714.18, or a gain of 171.42%, as of January 6, 2023, and this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

Compare this to the S&P 500's rally of 159.68% and gold's return of 6.28% over the same time frame.

Analysts are forecasting more upside for DAL too.

Improved air-travel demand, particularly on the domestic front, is aiding Delta. The uptick in air-travel demand in the United States can be gauged from the fact that 71.1% of third-quarter 2022 passenger revenues came from the domestic markets. Operating revenues increased 11% from 3Q19, reflecting the buoyancy in air-travel demand. Uptick in cargo revenues (up 27% year over year in third-quarter 2022) is a positive too. DAL expects revenues in fourth-quarter 2022 to increase in the 5-9% band. Delta’s sound liquidity position is an added positive. On the flip side, high fuel prices are denting DAL's bottom line. Management expects fuel price per gallon in the $3.35-$3.55 range in the December quarter. Higher staffing costs and low capacity is pushing up non-fuel unit costs (this metric is likely to be up 12-13% in fourth-quarter 2022).

Shares have gained 5.07% over the past four weeks and there have been 8 higher earnings estimate revisions for fiscal 2022 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

