Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Deckers Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. This factor can impact your investment portfolio as well as help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

FOMO, or the fear of missing out, also plays a role in investing, particularly with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Deckers (DECK) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to DECK for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Deckers' Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Deckers' main business drivers.

Founded in 1973 and headquartered in Goleta, California, Deckers Outdoor Corporation is a leading designer, producer and brand manager of innovative, niche footwear and accessories developed for outdoor sports and other lifestyle-related activities. The company sells products primarily under five proprietary brands — UGG, HOKA, Teva, Sanuk and Other brands (mainly comprised of Koolaburra).



Its products are sold through specialty domestic retailers, international distributors and directly to end-users through its websites and catalogs. The company sells directly to global consumers through the Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) channel, which is comprised of e-commerce websites and retail stores. The brands are sold worldwide, including in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.



The UGG brand (68.7% of Q3 fiscal 2024 total revenues) has proven to be a highly resilient line of premium footwear, apparel and accessories with expanded product offerings. The company intends to continue diversifying the brand to drive year-round product sales through the expansion of women’s spring and summer footwear, men’s products and apparel, home goods and accessories.



The HOKA brand (27.5% of Q3 fiscal 2024 total revenues) is an authentic, premium line of year-round performance footwear, apparel and accessories.



The Teva brand’s product line (1.6% of Q3 fiscal 2024 total revenues) includes a range of performance, casual, footwear and trail lifestyle products.



The Sanuk brand (0.3% of Q3 fiscal 2024 total revenues) has manifested into a lifestyle brand with a presence in the relaxed casual shoe and sandal categories.



The company's Other brands (1.9% of Q3 fiscal 2024 total revenues) is a casual footwear fashion line using sheepskin and other plush materials.



During October 2023, Deckers announced that it intends to divest the Sanuk brand.

(Notes: Zacks identifies fiscal years by the month in which the fiscal year ends, while DECK identifies its fiscal year by the calendar year in which it begins; so comparable figures for any given fiscal year, as published by DECK, will refer to this same fiscal year as being the year before the same year, as identified by Zacks.)

Bottom Line

While anyone can invest, building a lucrative investment portfolio takes research, patience, and a little bit of risk. If you had invested in Deckers ten years ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in March 2014 would be worth $11,928.83, or a 1,092.88% gain, as of March 21, 2024. Investors should keep in mind that this return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

In comparison, the S&P 500 gained 179.09% and the price of gold went up 57.38% over the same time frame.

Going forward, analysts are expecting more upside for DECK.

Shares of Deckers have exhibited impressive performance over the past six months, surpassing the industry. This growth highlights the company's potential for further expansion and market resilience. Key strategic initiatives, including product innovation and brand assortment expansion, coupled with a robust focus on direct-to-consumer channels, drive its growth trajectory. Successful international market penetration and a strong wholesale segment contribute to its market diversification. Additionally, proactive consumer engagement strategies and omni-channel distribution bolster its competitive edge. Deckers' commitment to elevating renowned brands like UGG and HOKA into global lifestyle icons enhances brand equity and market reach. We expect net sales increases of 12% and 24.6% for the UGG and HOKA brands, respectively, in fiscal 2024.

The stock has jumped 6.21% over the past four weeks. Additionally, no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 11 higher, for fiscal 2024; the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

