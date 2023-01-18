Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Crocs Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

How much a stock's price changes over time is important for most investors, since price performance can both impact your investment portfolio and help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

What if you'd invested in Crocs (CROX) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to CROX for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Crocs' Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Crocs' main business drivers.

Founded in 1999 and based in Niwot, CO, Crocs, Inc. is one of the leading footwear brands with its focus on comfort and style. Famous for its iconic clog material, Crocs’ simple design and great comfort was an instant hit among consumers. The company offers a wide variety of footwear products including sandals, wedges, flips and slide that cater to people of all age.



Most of the company’s shoes are made up of Croslite, which comes with qualities including soft, comfortable, lightweight, non-marking and odor-resistant. Its other iconic product “The Classic Clog” for adults and children offers all-day comfort. It is now using the Croslite technology in its LiteRide collection, which features proprietary foam and is soft, lightweight and resilient.



The company operates in three geographic regions:



Americas (69.5% of FY21 Revenues): This includes the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.



Asia Pacific (15.1% of FY21 Revenues): This includes Korea, China, Japan, Singapore, Australia and Hong Kong.



EMEA (15.4% of FY21 Revenues): This includes Russia, Germany, France, Austria, and The Netherlands.



Crocs’ products are available in more than 80 countries and are distributed via wholesale, retail, and e-commerce platforms. The wholesale channel consists of domestic and international multi-brand retailers, e-tailers, and distributors while the retail channel includes company-operated stores. Lastly, websites and third-party marketplaces form its e-commerce operations.



Moreover, Crocs has entered into licensing partnerships with Disney, including Marvel and Lucasfilm, Universal Studios, Nintendo, and Warner Bros, which further enhances its reach and popularity. As of Sep 30, 2022, Crocs had 353 company-operated stores — 178 in the Americas, 153 in the Asia Pacific and 22 in EMEALA.

Bottom Line

Putting together a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of research, patience, and a little bit of risk. For Crocs, if you bought shares a decade ago, you're likely feeling really good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in January 2013 would be worth $8,788.61, or a 778.86% gain, as of January 18, 2023, according to our calculations. Investors should note that this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

In comparison, the S&P 500 gained 169.49% and the price of gold went up 8.72% over the same time frame.

Analysts are anticipating more upside for CROX.

Shares of Crocs have outpaced the industry in the past three months. The stock’s bullish run on the bourses can be attributable to robust third-quarter 2022 results. The company’s top and bottom lines surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the 10th straight quarter in the third quarter. Also, sales and earnings improved year over year. Solid consumer demand, particularly in the back-to-school season, as well as strength in the Crocs and HEYDUDE brands, contributed to the quarterly results. Robust growth across all regions and customer acquisitions aided digital sales. Potential gains from the HEYDUDE buyout bode well. Consequently, management raised the 2022 view. However, the company has been witnessing high inflation and higher air freight and logistics costs. Also, dismal margins and rising SG&A expenses remain concerning.

The stock is up 35.50% over the past four weeks, and no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 4 higher, for fiscal 2022. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

