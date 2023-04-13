Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Commercial Metals Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. This factor can impact your investment portfolio as well as help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

What if you'd invested in Commercial Metals (CMC) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to CMC for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Commercial Metals' Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Commercial Metals' main business drivers.

Irving, TX- based Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles and markets steel and metal products, related materials and services. It provides these through a network of facilities that includes seven electric arc furnace ("EAF") mini mills, two EAF micro mills, a rerolling mill, steel fabrication and processing plants, construction-related product warehouses, and metal recycling facilities in the United States and Poland.

Commercial Metals realigned its reporting structure into two operating segments — North America and Europe — from the beginning of fourth-quarter fiscal 2020.

North America (generated 82% of fiscal 2022 revenues) segment processes scrap metals for use as a raw material by manufacturers of new metal products. This segment operates 38 scrap metal processing facilities, primarily located in the Southeast and Central United States.

The steel mill operations include six EAF mini mills, two EAF micro mills, and one rerolling mill. The fabrication operations include 56 facilities engaged in various aspects of steel fabrication. Most of these facilities engage in the general fabrication of reinforcing steel.

The steel mills manufacture finished long steel products including rebar, merchant bar, light structural and other special sections and wire rod, as well as semi-finished billets for rerolling and forging applications (collectively referred to as steel products).

Each EAF mini mill consists of a melt shop with an electric arc furnace, continuous casting equipment that shapes molten metal into billets, a reheating furnace that prepares billets for rolling and a rolling line that forms products from heated billets. It also includes a mechanical cooling bed that receives hot products from the rolling line, finishing facilities that shear, straighten, bundle and prepare products for shipping; and supporting facilities such as maintenance, warehouse and office areas.

The Europe (generated 18% of fiscal 2022 revenues) segment is comprised of mini mill, recycling and fabrication operations located in Poland. Its 12 scrap metal recycling facilities, located throughout Poland, process ferrous scrap metals for use as raw material for the mini mill.

Bottom Line

While anyone can invest, building a lucrative investment portfolio takes research, patience, and a little bit of risk. If you had invested in Commercial Metals ten years ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in April 2013 would be worth $3,291.58, or a 229.16% gain, as of April 13, 2023, according to our calculations. Investors should note that this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

The S&P 500 rose 157.54% and the price of gold increased 23.93% over the same time frame in comparison.

Analysts are forecasting more upside for CMC too.

Robust demand in North America for each of Commercial Metals’ major product lines is expected to reflect in its results. Downstream bidding activity remains strong, indicating a strong pipeline of projects entering the market. Steel demand is expected to pick up, aided by the automotive sector and increased investment spending under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. However, market volatility and weather-related shipment interruptions are denting margins. Associated costs with a major planned outage, are expected to affect results. Nevertheless, backed by its strategic initiatives, the company is well-positioned to capitalize on this demand. The company expects a sequential improvement in core EBITDA in the upcoming quarter. Reflecting these tailwinds, earnings estimates for fiscal 2023 have undergone positive revisions lately.

Over the past four weeks, shares have rallied 9.39%, and there have been 2 higher earnings estimate revisions in the past two months for fiscal 2023 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Commercial Metals Company (CMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

